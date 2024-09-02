Liv Morgan to lose her Women's World Championship to her former tag team partner on RAW? Exploring potential swerve

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio suffered a humiliating loss at the hands of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at WWE Bash in Berlin. The Terror Twins dominated the match for the majority of the duration and emerged victorious even after other members of The Judgment Day interfered in the Mixed Tag Team Match.

It was The Eradicator who pinned the Women's World Champion after a Riptide with a Pretzel Pin. After the match, she held up Morgan's head by holding her hair, which may have been a sign of what could be coming her way. Similar to Liv Morgan's 'Revenge Tour' to take everything from the former Judgment Day member, Ripley could now embark on the same.

On WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley can force her former tag partner to put the title on the line. The rivals will have support from Damian Priest and The Judgment Day respectively, since Dominik Mysterio will try to distract the referee. It seems to be his go-to move in every match!

Even if Ripley doesn't win the match or it ends in DQ, the feud between the former tag team partners can continue for a while on Monday Night RAW. There isn't anyone who has quite stepped up to challenge for the Women's World Championship, and the Morgan-Ripley-Mysterio story will not get a satisfying conclusion until The Eradicator strips off the championship from Morgan but leaves her only with 'Daddy Dom.'

Dominik Mysterio has a cheeky response to Liv Morgan's post-Bash in Berlin tweet

After suffering a defeat, Liv Morgan took to social media and questioned Dominik Mysterio if they really lost, along with a couple of their videos and photographs. She even added a wink and burning heart emojis with the question.

To this, her on-screen boyfriend responded by claiming that as long as they were together, it would never be a loss. It is quite romantic to indicate that having love is more than securing an important victory!

Dominik Mysterio's next act on WWE RAW is to take on Ilja Dragunov and Dragon Lee in a triple-threat match in the #1 Contenders Tournament for the Intercontinental Championship this Monday.

