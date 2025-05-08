Liv Morgan may not return to WWE alone

Liv Morgan is currently a member of The Judgment Day and one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The Miracle Kid and Raquel Rodriguez dethroned Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria to become champions on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

After this, the former Riot Squad member announced a brief hiatus from WWE due to her Hollywood commitments, and this was permitted by Nick Aldis. Amid this, there is a possibility that Liv Morgan may not return alone to WWE and instead bring Lana back to the Stamford-based promotion when she returns.

Recently, Rusev made his return to the sports entertainment juggernaut and has been working as a single star on RAW. During his last run, The Bulgurain Brute had Lana by his side, but it seems that he will be working alone in his current run. This led many to wonder of Triple H had any plans to bring the Ravishing Russian back to WWE TV.

One of the probable ways could be her returning along with Liv Morgan. Both Liv and Lana are real-life friends and share a great bond. Both the stars used to give surprises and gifts to each other, showing their friendship.

Also, WWE television has an interesting past with Morgan and Lana. Back on December 30, 2019, The Judgment Day member shocked the world by crashing Lana's wedding to Bobby Lashley. Liv created an absolute mess by dropping a bombshell hinting at a relationship between her and the 40-year-old female star.

However, after this massive declaration, the company dropped the angle by limiting Liv's involvement in the story. The existing scenario appears to be a fitting opportunity for WWE to revisit the storyline and bring a new twist to The Judgment Day faction.

Liv Morgan was ready to revisit her storyline angle with Lana in WWE

In many interviews since, Liv Morgan had talked about this wedding angle with Lana. The former Women's World Champion had even once stated this as one of the proudest moments in her career. She talked about how Liv never thought she would be part of such a crazy angle in the Stamford-based promotion.

Back in 2023, the Women's Tag Team Champion revealed that she would love to revisit this angle with Lana again.

“Me personally, I would love to touch on that story again, because I think it’s so important just to show not different people but, you know, ‘Hey, maybe I love this girl,’ you know, like, I think it’s important just to show that. But I don’t think you ever can ever say never in WWE. I think anything and everything is open to being visited again. Is that happening? I have no idea. But would I like it? For sure. But it was a very crazy experience,” Morgan said.

This confirms that the girlfriend of Dominik Mysterio is all up for another visit to her storyline with the Ravishing Russian. It's now all upon Triple H to decide whether he wants to execute this or not.

