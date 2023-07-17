Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to lose their titles on WWE RAW? - 4 reasons it must happen

Several major matches and segments have been announced for WWE RAW this week. Brock Lesnar is returning to the red brand in front of over 10,000 fans in Georgia to go face-to-face with Cody Rhodes. Plus, Judgment Day are set to clash with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

There are also two title matches set to take place. Gunther will battle Matt Riddle in an exciting bout, plus the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles are set to be on the line. The reigning champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend their belts against the despised duo of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

The Miracle Kid returned following a shoulder injury and she and Raquel went on to win the gold at Money in the Bank in London. While many are hoping to see the two popular stars hold onto their belts, there are a few arguments against the pair retaining.

This article will look at several reasons why it would be ideal for Morgan and Rodriguez to lose their coveted titles. This includes potential Summerslam plans, to better serve the division, and because of who their opposition actually is.

Below are four reasons why Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez must lost their titles on WWE RAW.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez is seemingly set to feud with Rhea Ripley

Vin  @WhoisVindictive Rhea is gonna cost Liv and Raquel the tag titles and then that’ll lead to Raquel vs Rhea at SummerSlam? #WWERAW

Rhea Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion, the top title of the women's division on WWE RAW. She first won the title back when it was still called the SmackDown Women's Championship in an epic bout with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Since defeating Flair, Rhea has successfully defended the title in Puerto Rico against Zelina Vega. She has then defended her title against Natalya, with their recent bout on Monday Night RAW being particularly memorable. Now, it looks like she has several potential contenders, including Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Based on reports, Raquel is seemingly going to fight Rhea at The Biggest Party Of The Summer. This means the tag team titles likely won't be defended and thus should be on another team. If the champions are going solo, keeping the titles won't help the division. Dropping them could be far more beneficial for everybody involved.

#3. Chelsea Green has arguably been the best recent re-hire

Chelsea Green at the 2023 Royal Rumble

Several of the superstars WWE fans see on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown were re-hires. When Vince McMahon was leading the charge of the company's creative direction, there were numerous mass layoffs. Budget cuts were often cited as the reason, despite the company making record profits.

Upon Triple H taking over the creative responsibilities of the promotion, many former stars were quickly hired back. The likes of Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Tegan Nox, and Bray Wyatt, among others, returned to the biggest wrestling company in the world.

Of all of the re-hires from the past year, it could be argued that the best has been Chelsea Green. She has managed to reinvent herself since returning to WWE with her "Karen" character. The company may want to reward her fantastic character work with a championship reign, which could also send a message to other stars who may be re-hired in the future.

#2. Sonya Deville is yet to win a title

Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville is one of WWE's most underrated superstars. She's very good when using the microphone and can deliver in the ring beyond what most will give her credit for. Becky Lynch vs. The Jersey Devil from RAW just a handful of weeks ago was a standout match.

Despite Deville being with the company since 2015, she's surprisingly not yet held a title. Many expected for her and Mandy Rose to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles together, but they never did. She's also yet to capture a singles title.

Chelsea Green and Deville must win the Women's Tag Team Titles on Monday Night RAW to correct this. Sonya is far too good of a talent to not yet hold gold. Winning the coveted tag team belts will fix this issue, while also rewarding Chelsea, which fits in with the prior entry on this list.

#1. The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles switching hands will make the division appear more competitive

To say that the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles have had a difficult journey would be an understatement. The titles were first introduced to much fanfare, but like tag team wrestling in general, the belts became an afterthought during Vince McMahon's regime.

Their low point came when Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW and thus the titles were left vacant. The company didn't immediately do anything with the belts, which then left the division dormant for months.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles have been elevated over the past year, appearing on several Premium Live Events. They've also been defended in the main event of RAW. To keep the upward trajectory going, they need to establish the division as competitive.

If the new champions drop the titles, it will give the impression that the scene is exciting and anybody can win at any time. From there, Chelsea & Sonya coul defend their titles against The Unholy Union, The Way, and the duo of Kayden Carter & Katana Chance.

