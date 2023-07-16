Randy Orton to return imminently? 4 possible finishes for Gunther vs. Matt Riddle on WWE RAW

WWE RAW on Monday is gearing up to be quite the show. Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio are scheduled for a rematch after their last bout broke out into chaos. Additionally, a Viking Rules Match and a Women's Tag Team Titles bout are scheduled.

With so much going down, it can be easy to overlook another big-time match announced for the show. Matt Riddle is set to go one-on-one with Gunther for the coveted Intercontinental Championship.

This upcoming bout is a rematch from Money in the Bank, but with a twist. Drew McIntyre won't be in the building, but Gunther's Imperium running mates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci are barred from ringside. The Original Bro hopes that will be enough to help him earn a major victory.

What will happen when The Ring General clashes with the mixed martial artist in a major Premium Live Event rematch? Could an injured superstar return to action? Will a new champion be crowned?

Below are four possible finishes for Gunther vs. Matt Riddle on WWE RAW.

#4. Matt Riddle may shockingly win on RAW

Matt Riddle

Gunther's reign as champion has been incredibly impressive, but WWE fans would be wise to not underestimate The Original Bro. Not only is Riddle a former mixed martial artist, but he's held a few championships while in World Wrestling Entertainment.

While on NXT, Matt won the tag team gold alongside Pete Dunne, better known as Butch. Meanwhile, he continued his tag team success on the main roster by becoming a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion alongside Randy Orton. Riddle is also a former United States Champion.

Given his accolades, The Original Bro defeating Gunther isn't an unrealistic scenario. Fans may see it as unlikely, but a well placed knee or a well-executed Bro-ton could seal the deal, much to Gunther's chagrin.

#3. Gunther could continue to dominate and win despite being on his own

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Only 55 days away from becoming the longest reigning IC Champion in company history Gunther has now officially surpassed 400 days as WWE Intercontinental Champion.Only 55 days away from becoming the longest reigning IC Champion in company history

While Matt Riddle could absolutely defeat the dominant Ring General, the odds of that happening are still not in his favor. Gunther has been nearly unbeatable since he first joined WWE several years ago as part of the NXT UK brand.

The Austrian quickly won the United Kingdom Championship and went on to become the longest reigning champion in the title's illustrious history. He then had a short stint on NXT before joining the main roster. He has since gone on to win the Intercontinental Title, a belt he's held for over 400 days.

The big man is undefeated in singles matches on the main roster. As good as The Original Bro is, he may not have what it takes to dethrone The Ring General in a big-time title match. Gunther may hit a vicious lariat, a big splash from the top rope, or one of his many other finishing moves and stand tall even without the help of Imperium.

#2. Randy Orton could finally return to help The Original Bro win gold

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle

Randy Orton is one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. He made his main roster debut back in 2002 and within just a few years won the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time. The Viper went on to win numerous other world titles throughout the next two decades.

Unfortunately, Orton hasn't been seen in around a year. The Legend Killer suffered a serious back injury and even had surgery, which has kept him away from the ring. There's been various conflicting reports and rumors regarding a potential return, but nothing has been officially revealed.

If Orton is clear to return to action, The Viper may show up on Monday Night RAW. With Imperium barred from ringside, Randy returning to WWE TV by helping Matt Riddle win the coveted IC Championship could be the quickest way to make an immediate splash. Plus, it could lead to Gunther vs. Randy Orton, which has epic written all over it.

#1. Alexander Wolfe could re-sign with WWE and help Gunther retain

Alexander Wolfe may not be a name newer fans of WWE may recognize, but he was making quite a splash prior to just a handful of years ago. The German superstar signed with promotion in 2015 and remained part of the company until his release in 2021.

During that time, he held the NXT Tag Team Titles alongside Eric Young in Sanity before later joining Imperium on NXT UK. He was kicked out and then released from the company, allegedly due to Covid-19-related budget cuts, but he could always return to the promotion.

In fact, Wolfe could return to WWE as soon as Monday. Matt Riddle made it perfectly clear that both Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci are barred from ringside but that doesn't mean someone else can't interfere.

A former Imperium member could return to the promotion and help Gunther win, thus re-establishing the faction as a four-man faction once again.

Could Alexander help Gunther pick up a win? If he does, they may become the most dominant stable in WWE.