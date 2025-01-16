Liv Morgan to remove & replace Raquel Rodriguez; Wyatt Sicks new member revealed? 4 Things Alexa Bliss can do in WWE following her latest return tease

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently teased an imminent return to the Stamford-based promotion. Lexi had been on maternity leave since January 2023 and posted an update claiming she was back in pre-pregnancy shape. Here are four things she can do as she makes her highly-anticipated comeback.

#4. Alexa Bliss could make a Royal Rumble Return

The Royal Rumble is easily WWE’s biggest event for bringing back stars who are on a break. With this year’s Rumble taking place in just a few days, Alexa Bliss could make a stunning return in the 30-woman contest.

The company could set up a feud for Lexi with an opponent during the event or even give her an unexpected grand victory like Batista in 2014. This would directly put her in the world title picture and she could aim to win her sixth WWE women’s championship.

#3. Bliss could be the sixth official member of The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks officially has five members despite the name suggesting that six wrestlers should be part of the stable. With Alexa Bliss making a comeback, she could be the sixth member WWE was waiting to add to the eerie faction.

Lexi has already worked with Bray Wyatt and The Wyatt Family. Thus, the company can naturally fit her in the faction. However, the group’s leader, Uncle Howdy, may not fully trust Bliss and her motives since she had betrayed his brother, The Fiend, previously.

#2. She can help Uncle Howdy take down The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has maintained its top spot as the most dominant faction on Monday Night RAW. However, since Uncle Howdy is currently targeting heel crews, the purple and black faction can fall in his crosshairs next.

In the latest episode of RAW, it was revealed that Howdy’s crew was moved to SmackDown. However, it is possible that The Judgment Day could also be moved to the Friday Night show in the coming days.

Notably, if Alexa Bliss joins The Wyatt Sicks, then both factions will have four male and two female superstars in their ranks. This could force the purple and black faction to retain all its members and continue to fight for survival despite several cracks in their bonds.

#1. Liv Morgan could join Lexi and ditch Raquel Rodriguez

Liv Morgan lost the Women’s World Championship to Rhea Ripley on the January 6, 2025, episode of RAW. However, if she doesn’t continue her feud with Mami, then she could be looking forward to securing the Women’s Tag Team Championship. However, instead of Raquel Rodriguez, she could team up with a returning Alexa Bliss.

Although Morgan and Rodriguez have previously held doubles gold before, the latter hasn’t been very useful since she joined The Judgment Day. Thus, The Miracle Kid could ditch her friend and join hands with Lexi to face Naomi and Bianca Belair. It would be interesting to see when and how Bliss comes back to the company.

