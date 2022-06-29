"I'm gonna do it for us" - Liv Morgan responds to fan ahead of WWE Money in the Bank ladder match

Liv Morgan is one of the six WWE Superstars that will compete in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match this Saturday, July 2nd.

She qualified for the match, alongside Alexa Bliss, by defeating Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H in a tag team match on the June 13th edition of WWE RAW. Liv was also in last year's ladder match that was won by Nikki A.S.H.

A wrestling fan tweeted out two images of Morgan doing the same pose in 2021 and 2022 pointing to the Money in the Bank briefcases. Fans wished Morgan well in the match and said "hopefully the result on Saturday will be different from last year". The RAW Superstar replied and vowed to win this year's Money in the Bank ladder match.

"I'm gonna do it for us" - Liv Morgan

WWE fans are ready for Liv Morgan to win Money in the Bank

Many fans have stated how much they want Liv Morgan to win the Money in the Bank contract. She is also one of the leads in regards to betting odds for the premium live event.

Fans responded to the WWE Superstar's tweet and wished her well in the ladder match this Saturday. One fan said that they are ready for "Liv in the Bank". Another fan said that they will always be behind Liv. Many fans have stated that Saturday's Money in the Bank ladder match could be the biggest of her career.

Despite teaming up with Alexa Bliss to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, Liv defeated her on last night's episode of RAW. It was the first time the two had a singles match against each other. The 28-year-old spent several years in the Riott Squad faction with now AEW star Ruby Soho and former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan.

She recently battled for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Day 1 on January 1, 2022 but was defeated by Becky Lynch. Big Time Becks was the final woman to qualify for the ladder match this Saturday, winning a six-woman Elimination match on last night's RAW.

