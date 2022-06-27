Liv Morgan reacts to fan predicting her to win Money In The Bank

Liv Morgan has reacted to a fan on Twitter who predicted that she would win this year's Money In The Bank ladder match.

Morgan, who will be competing in her second MITB match, qualified for the match alongside Alexa Bliss. The duo won a tag team match against Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. to earn their spots in the match. The two will join Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, and Shotzi in the ladder match at the titular premium live event.

The former Riott Squad member recently reacted to a fan on Twitter who proclaimed her as this year's Ms. Money In The Bank. She replied with a 'bullseye' emoji:

Liv was part of a Fatal Five-Way match on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW for the No.1 Contendership to Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Title. Despite performing strongly, she was pinned by "The Staten Island Princess" Carmella. Rhea Ripley, who was to challenge Belair at the premium live event, sustained an injury.

Liv Morgan is joint odds favorite to win the Women's Money In The Bank this year

Liv Morgan is the odds-on favorite (along with Alexa Bliss) to win this year's Money In The Bank briefcase.

Keep in mind that between today and the premium live event, there is a long time to go and these odds can change. Also, different sites and outlets have different betting odds for different superstars.

With all that in mind, let's see how Sportsbet places the odds on some stars winning the Women's MITB briefcase this year -

Alexa Bliss 2.75 Liv Morgan 2.75 Asuka 5.00 Bayley 7.00 Charlotte Flair 7.00 Lacey Evans 8.50 Raquel Rodriquez 8.50 Shotzi 17.00

Unibet places Liv as the Superstar with the joint-third highest winning odds, with Asuka at 4/1.

Morgan has been touted by many as the odd-on-favorite to win the Ms. Money in the Bank contract.

Please note: Betting odds do not guarantee outcomes but could be leading indicators.

