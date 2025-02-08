Liv Morgan's next feud, Hall of Famers to win titles together for the first time? - 4 ways Brie Bella can return to WWE

WWE surprised fans at the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in Indianapolis. The event featured two Rumble matches, a Ladder Match and a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls bout.

The Women's Royal Rumble Match featured many interesting appearances and surprises. NXT stars such as Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Lash Legend, and Jaida Parker entered the Rumble. Meanwhile, former champions such as Nikki Bella, Trish Stratus, and Alexa Bliss returned.

The return of Nikki Bella was particularly interesting. She and her twin sister had a public falling out with the promotion, but now Nikki is back in the fold. Not only that, but she has been teasing Brie Bella's return.

If Brie Bella does return to the sports entertainment juggernaut, what might she do? This article will take a look at a handful of ways Brie could be used if she returns to World Wrestling Entertainment, which includes both in-ring roles and a role outside of the ring.

Below are four ways Brie Bella can return to WWE.

#4. She could manage Nikki Bella

As noted, Nikki Bella returned in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. This was after she previously made an appearance at the RAW Netflix premiere, albeit as just a cameo hanging out and not part of the actual show.

It seems that Nikki intends to wrestle more moving forward, but that doesn't inherently mean Brie Bella will also be an active in-ring star. Even when both women were active, Brie occasionally served more as Nikki's manager.

If Brie Bella returns to television, she could properly become Nikki's manager. This means she won't be an active wrestler at all, but despite that, she will still have a prominent role. She could cut promos and interfere in matches without taking bumps regularly.

#3. The Bella Twins could chase the WWE Tag Team Title

The WWE Women's Tag Team Title has been around for over half a decade. Tons of top stars and both current and future Hall of Famers have held the belts, including Lita, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax, among others.

The current champions are Bianca Belair and Naomi. Belair originally held the WWE Women's Tag Team Title with Jade Cargill, but a mystery attack took The Storm out of action back in November 2024. The Glow has since filled in for her.

If Brie returns to World Wrestling Entertainment, she and Nikki could reunite as The Bella Twins and attempt to win the Women's Tag Team Title. Given that Brie and Nikki are two of the most identifiable women's tag teams in history, the pair winning the gold would make a lot of sense.

#2. Brie and Nikki could feud with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

The Judgment Day is a completely different beast now than it was even a year ago. The WWE group is currently comprised of Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Carlito. However, JD is injured.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have been together for a long time in WWE. They are former Women's Tag Team Champions and were reunited last year at Bad Blood. Since then, Raquel served more as a bodyguard for Liv.

Nikki Bella teased having unfinished business with Liv Morgan in the past, so the two feuding somehow makes sense. And since Morgan has Raquel to protect her, Nikki would be outnumbered. Brie Bella could return to television and have her sister back, evening the odds and engaging in a non-title feud.

#1. She could compete as a singles wrestler on SmackDown

Since Nikki Bella made an appearance on the RAW Premiere episode, many believe that she will be part of the red brand roster if she returns. WWE has not confirmed this news, but it is a general assumption. There, she could feud with Liv Morgan, as mentioned earlier.

If Brie Bella does return to WWE, she doesn't inherently have to work alongside Nikki. Just like how Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso are doing their own separate thing, Brie and Nikki could also work individually. More specifically, Brie could be a solo star on SmackDown.

If she is on SmackDown, Brie could potentially challenge Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Title. She could also feud with talent such as Piper Niven, Michin, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, B-Fab, and others on the undercard. This would help elevate others.

