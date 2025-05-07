Liv Morgan to be stripped of title after getting replaced by WWE star, 2 members quit? 3 Directions for the Judgment Day after RAW

WWE RAW's Judgment Day has been on a roll since WrestleMania 41 after Dominik Mysterio picked a stunning Fatal Four-Way victory by pinning Finn Balor to become the new Intercontinental Champion. However, the faction has been having internal issues for months now, which continue to prevail after Mysterio pinned his fellow faction member to become the new champion.

The Judgment Day has not been as dominant since Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest exited the faction. The group used to main event consecutive RAW episodes for months earlier, but things aren't quite the same now. WWE has been slowly teasing Finn Balor’s exit from the faction as well, but the slow build has not brought a lot of excitement from fans.

WWE needs to make some major moves to bring the faction back in the headlines as one of the top factions in the entire industry. The faction has some of the biggest names already and just needs a proper storyline to take back the spotlight that they once had.

Further, WWE needs to finally push the buttons by taking Finn Balor out of the group and possibly replacing him with another name, which could finally put all the attention on the faction, which the fans have been waiting for.

Let’s check out a few things that could happen in the faction this week on RAW, which could end up putting some spotlight on them.

#3. Carlito and Raquel Rodriguez walk away

Since they have joined the faction, it is clear that Carlito and Raquel Rodriguez have not been the biggest names in The Judgment Day. While Carlito has been trying to be of help to his fellow members during their matches, he hasn’t been able to be a big part of the faction since his joining.

On the other hand, while Raquel Rodriguez reigns as one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, she is seemingly just a sidekick to Liv Morgan. This week’s RAW could feature the star walking out of the faction to grab all the attention and kick-start a singles career with a feud against Liv Morgan.

#2. Roxanne Perez replaces one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan has been the cynosure of the wrestling world since last year with her work in The Judgment Day and has also landed a Hollywood movie, which has taken her popularity to a whole new level. With one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions set to seemingly take time off TV to complete her Hollywood commitments, a new member could replace her in the faction.

Finn Balor was seen talking to Roxanne Perez backstage on RAW, and this could be a massive hint at the 23-year-old star replacing Morgan in the faction for the next few weeks if Morgan is stripped of her tag team title. This is sure to worsen the ongoing issues within the faction.

#1. AJ Styles dethrones Dom with Finn Balor’s help

AJ Styles is scheduled to face Finn Balor in a major singles clash on WWE RAW next week, and the hype around the show is palpable. Styles may pin Balor in the match and then demand a match against Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship, adding interest to the program.

Furthermore, Finn Balor could end up assisting his old Bullet Club comrade in dethroning Dominik Mysterio, thereby kicking off a feud between the two stars that fans have been anticipating for months.

Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the faction in the future.

