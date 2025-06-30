Liv Morgan has subtly revealed whether she has left The Judgment Day

Liv Morgan is one of the most impressive and talented performers in the women’s wrestling industry currently. Morgan is a former World Champion and has managed to make a name for herself as one of the future Hall of Famers from the company's women’s division.

The former Women’s World Champion was on hiatus recently to shoot for a movie, and right after her return, she got injured during a match with Kairi Sane on RAW. Her arm injury ended up being brutal, which led to surgery, and the star will now be out of action for months recovering from the massive blow.

Now that Morgan is out injured, WWE has seemingly found her replacement in the Judgment Day and as a tag team partner to Raquel Rodriguez. Reports from PWInsider suggest that the star will be replaced by former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, who has been trying to take Morgan’s spot for some time now. However, this has left fans wondering if Morgan has been kicked out of the Judgment Day.

While the storyline has become quite intriguing and could lead to this, Morgan is currently still a part of the faction. The former Women’s World Champion retweeted WWE’s post promoting the Judgment Day’s tag team title match against The New Day recently, subtly confirming that she is still one of the most influential names in the faction.

Liv Morgan retweeted WWE's post on X [Image Credits: Morgan's X Account]

While Morgan is out injured, some massive developments might take place in the faction’s story that could enhance its future on the red brand. With a few months left before her return, WWE might change its plans and could end up taking Morgan out of the faction as well if needed. Time will tell what the company has in store for the star next.

Liv Morgan’s title is set to be defended with a replacement at WWE Evolution II

WWE Evolution II is on the horizon, and fans have been quite excited about what might unfold during the show. A massive match is seemingly being planned for the Women’s Tag Team Championship, and with Liv Morgan now injured, WWE needs a replacement to continue with its plans at Evolution.

Reports from BodySlam suggest that Roxanne Perez will team up with Raquel as Liv Morgan’s replacement at Evolution. While the match is seemingly set, their opponents are still a mystery. Fans have been speculating that the Bella Twins will return and challenge the stars, but only time will tell what the company has planned next.

