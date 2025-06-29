Liv Morgan's replacement for WWE Evolution 2 revealed - Reports

Liv Morgan's replacement at WWE Evolution 2 has reportedly been revealed. The 31-year-old suffered an untimely injury earlier this month on WWE RAW, as the company had major plans for her at the PLE on July 13.

Morgan suffered a separated shoulder on the June 16 edition of the red brand during a singles match against Kairi Sane. She is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez.

According to Cory Hays of BodySlam, Raquel Rodriguez will be defending the Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution 2 with a replacement partner. Roxanne Perez will reportedly be filling in for Morgan and competing alongside Rodriguez at the PLE next month in Atlanta, Georgia.

Liv Morgan also had a confrontation with Nikki Bella earlier this month on RAW and attacked the Hall of Famer. There have also been rumors that the company could be in talks with Brie Bella for a potential return.

Former WWE writer pitches major new role for Liv Morgan as she recovers from injury

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently pitched a new role for Liv Morgan to keep her on WWE television as she recovers from her separated shoulder.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran stated that Morgan should become the Commissioner of the women's division during the time she can't compete in the ring. Russo added that the Women's Tag Team Champion should not be off television for the duration of her injury.

"Bro, I swear, if I was her, I would bring her back and work it out in such a way where she's either got something over Pearce's head, or Aldis' head, and now all of a sudden she's like Commissioner of the women's division or something like that. She needs to have a role on TV, bro. They cannot sit her home for four months." [1:41 – 2:07]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have captured the Women's Tag Team Championship four times together. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for the title moving forward.

