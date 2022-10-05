Liv Morgan says top WWE Superstar is "the funniest person I’ve ever known" 

Current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recently revealed that Sami Zayn is one of the funniest people working in the company today.

As somebody who has been working in the wrestling business for over 20 years, as well as being a performer who always puts his on-screen character first, Sami Zayn is one of, if not World Wrestling Entertainment's most entertaining superstars on the current roster.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on The Out Of Character podcast, Liv Morgan stated that both in and out of the ring, the former Intercontinental Champion cracks her up every time.

"He’s the funniest person I’ve ever known, I really do. He cracks me up on TV but in real life too. He just has a mind that I’ve never encountered before and it’s just brilliant." [25:20 - 24:40]

Sami Zayn is currently involved in a main event storyline with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his stable, The Bloodline, with Sami now officially part of the Samoan group as 'The Honorary Uce.'

Current WWE personality on the entertainment skills of Sami Zayn

Although he is yet to win a world title in the company, the 38-year-old star is seen by many both in and out of WWE as one of the most talented wrestlers in the world.

During a recent episode of the Out of Character podcast, SmackDown backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton had nothing but good things to say about the Honorary Uce.

"Everything that he does, and if you watch Sami Zayn, I mean, I watch him backstage, getting ready for his stuff." Kayla added, "I've never seen anyone, I mean, everyone is passionate about work but Sami is just a whole different kind of breed of entertainer. You can tell how much he cares and is passionate and doing interviews with him is so much fun because we can riff off of each other and figure out the way that the audience will perceive it. That man, he's brilliant." (H/T Sportskeeda)

I cannot get enough of Sami Zayn & this amazing story “What are you just like, white? General white?” - “The Arabs & Samoans, there’s a synergy.”I cannot get enough of Sami Zayn & this amazing story “What are you just like, white? General white?” - “The Arabs & Samoans, there’s a synergy.” I cannot get enough of Sami Zayn & this amazing story 😭😭😭 https://t.co/O4wjX2l8vq

A recent episode on SmackDown, which included an in-ring exchange between Zayn and Roman Reigns, has been touted by many as the most entertaining WWE segment of 2022, a major factor to that was the character work of Sami.

