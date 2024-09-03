Liv Morgan warning, Dominik Mysterio's black eye - 5 Things Rhea Ripley subtly told us on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley kicked off this week's episode of WWE RAW at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. She got a tremendous reaction from the WWE Universe and delivered a promo before she was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio.

Dirty Dom was sporting a black eye from the mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin this past Saturday night. The Terror Twins (Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest) defeated The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at the premium live event in Germany. Women's World Champion Liv Morgan attacked Ripley during the opening segment of tonight's WWE RAW, but Damian Priest made the save.

Listed below are five things Ripley subtly told us during her promo tonight on RAW.

#5. Rhea Ripley claimed she was the face of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley welcomed the WWE Universe to "Monday Night Mami" during the opening segment of tonight's episode of RAW. Seth Rollins uses the phrase "Monday Night Rollins," but the veteran is currently out of action.

Bronson Reed unleashed a heinous attack on Seth Rollins on the August 5 episode of the red brand, and The Visionary still has not returned to action. Ripley seemingly made it known that she was now the face of WWE RAW during Rollins' time away.

#4. She claimed The Terror Twins were just getting started

The Judgment Day betrayed both Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley last month at SummerSlam. Finn Balor cost The Archer of Infamy the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther at the Premium Live Event, and Dominik Mysterio helped Liv Morgan retain the Women's World Championship over The Eradicator.

Ripley claimed there was much more for The Terror Twins to do on RAW than focus on battling their former stable. She noted that The Judgment Day would likely be stuck in the midcard while she and Priest move on to bigger things.

#3. Ripley revealed the Women's World Championship is the one thing she never lost

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley held the Women's World Championship for a remarkable 380 days before relinquishing the title due to injury. She successfully defended the title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL in her final match as champion.

Ripley stated that it was the one thing she never lost. She is no longer a part of The Judgment Day, and her storyline relationship with Dominik Mysterio has come to an end following the betrayal at SummerSlam. Dirty Dom helped Liv Morgan capture the title from Becky Lynch at WWE King and Queen of the Ring earlier this year in Saudi Arabia.

#2. She revealed she gave Dominik Mysterio a black eye at Bash in Berlin

Dominik Mysterio interrupted Rhea Ripley's promo tonight and confronted his former stablemate. However, the 27-year-old had a noticeable black eye, and the WWE Universe relentlessly booed him as he tried to speak.

Ripley took credit for giving the former North American Champion the black eye and added that she wouldn't mind doing it again if she got the chance. Dominik Mysterio recently stated that he would be all for facing Rhea Ripley in a singles match but was unsure if WWE would elect to book the bout.

#1. The 27-year-old wants another match against Liv Morgan

Rhea Ripley made it known that she was still coming after the Women's World Championship during tonight's promo on RAW. Dominik Mysterio provided a distraction, allowing Morgan to attack Ripley from behind.

The Eradicator's foot got caught in the ropes, and Morgan unloaded several shots on her leg before Damian Priest rushed the ring to break it up. Morgan and Mysterio gleefully retreated through the crowd at the end of the segment.

Ripley lost her chance to re-capture the title due to Dominik Mysterio's betrayal last month at SummerSlam. However, she is determined to win the title back and now has even more of a reason to get revenge on Morgan following the attack tonight on RAW.

