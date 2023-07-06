Logan Paul and 4 other WWE Superstars LA Knight should feud with after Money in the Bank loss

LA Knight has quickly become one of the most popular stars in WWE. He originally started as the proprietor of Maximum Male Models but didn't mesh well with the gimmick.

Once Triple H took over creative duties, Knight was allowed to portray the successful character he has played for over a decade. The name may have changed, but Knight is so popular that fans were hoping for a Money in the Bank win.

While he was the second-to-last person to touch the case, Damien Priest inevitably won the contract. Despite the disappointing loss, Knight is still hugely over with the WWE Universe. Here are five stars he could feud with following that big loss.

#5. Baron Corbin is going back to the drawing board

WWE @WWE



is ready to let go of the past to dictate his future...



#WWENXT "It's no more gimmicks, no nonsense, no bull----." @BaronCorbinWWE is ready to let go of the past to dictate his future... "It's no more gimmicks, no nonsense, no bull----."@BaronCorbinWWE is ready to let go of the past to dictate his future...#WWENXT https://t.co/PSkcj8B44L

Following the 2023 WWE Draft, several stars were left as "free agents." That means that the performer can appear on any brand, including NXT. Baron Corbin has recently been working in NXT, with his most recent loss coming to champion Carmelo Hayes.

Despite a return to the Lone Wolf persona, Corbin has still had trouble finding consistent success. He is, however, a trusted veteran heel who can usually get the crowd behind his foes.

Enter Knight, who doesn't need the heel heat to get over with the crowd. Fans love to boo Corbin and cheer Knight. Just let them battle in promos and eventually in the ring.

#4. Karrion Kross needs a dance partner after AJ Styles

Kross and Scarlett would be a good feud for LA Knight.

Karrion Kross can cut compelling promos and have a good match. His feud with Drew McIntyre was decent, but after it, Kross fell down the card. He's also had trouble with consistency due to 50/50 booking.

Whether WWE admits it or not, Knight is a babyface in the eyes of the WWE Universe. He'll be cheered over nearly anyone and managed to get to this point organically.

The Megastar and Kross are technically both heels, but a shift could be coming due to the former IMPACT Champion's popularity. Knight could even mock Kross' "Doomsday" persona and how it hasn't led to anyone's demise.

#3. Grayson Waller and LA Knight fill the same heel role in the mid-card

Waller is ready for his first big feud on the main roster.

Knight and Grayson Waller are similar in that they are both well-rounded heels relatively new to the main roster. The Megastar might have a year up on SmackDown over the Aussie, but they are essentially similar stars.

For that reason alone, WWE should capitalize on LA Knight's popularity and turn him face. He can still mock his opponents as a good guy. Waller is easy to hate due to his arrogance and disrespectful nature.

Booking could even borrow from their WarGames experience. Knight represented the veteran team, while Waller was on the team of young upstarts. Waller is already annoying, so he could get over even more by mocking and teasing Knight.

#2. Austin Theory could drop his title to LA Knight

Since Knight was unable to retrieve the Money in the Bank briefcase, the next best possibility would be a mid-card title. Austin Theory currently holds the United States Championship on SmackDown.

His reign has been rather uneventful, and fans don't like the young star. Theory is an easy foil for someone as popular as LA Knight, so it would be an easy feud to book.

Sheamus is past needing the US title, but Knight could use the prestige associated with holding the belt. He's yet to hold a championship on the main roster. A title win would also let the fans know that Triple H and WWE's creative team are actually listening to their cheers.

#1. Logan Paul already crossed paths with LA Knight

Few performers elicit more boos from fans than Logan Paul.

During the build to Money in the Bank, Knight and Paul had a great back-and-forth before things broke down into a brawl. Knight mocked the social media star for creating content for teenage girls.

Paul claimed that it took Knight 20 years just to get to the WWE main roster. For Paul, he's already had high-profile matches with two of the best stars of today in Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

The WWE Universe does not like Paul one bit. LA Knight, however, is heavily cheered whenever he does the smallest thing. The two can battle on the mic and have a high-profile match at SummerSlam. It would also show officials that Knight is comfortable going up against a non-wrestler like Logan Paul.

Poll : 0 votes