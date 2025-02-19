Logan Paul to face 34-year-old WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Logan Paul is one of WWE's top heels. In 2022, he signed a multi-year contract with the sports entertainment juggernaut and, despite his influencer background, took to the industry faster than almost anyone.

The cocky and detested WWE star is almost certainly competing at WrestleMania 41. Some have him pegged to battle John Cena or even AJ Styles. In what could be an interesting twist, Paul could instead battle Ludwig Kaiser.

The Maverick was moved to RAW from SmackDown as part of the Transfer Window. The 34-year-old German star is also a member of the Monday Night roster. While Kaiser isn't a top name, he has good reason to want to fight Logan: Tiffany Stratton. Paul and Stratton have seemingly been having off-air issues, which could be where Ludwig steps in.

Kaiser and Stratton have been a couple in real life for quite a while now. Logan Paul knows this, yet he seemingly tried to flirt with the WWE Women's Champion backstage. The Imperium member even confronted the former United States Champion recently.

The company could turn this into a storyline on RAW, leading to a major WrestleMania match between the pair. While this is all speculative for now, there is little doubt they'd put on a fantastic bout, thanks to how talented both superstars are.

This would be a career-defining WWE match for Ludwig Kaiser

Ludwig Kaiser's run in WWE has been solid, but there is little doubt that a match with Logan Paul at WrestleMania would be his biggest contest and moment by far. Frankly, nothing else comes close.

Kaiser has not had many big-time singles matches, especially at premium live events. He has never had a singles contest at WrestleMania nor held a singles title, including his time on NXT UK and NXT in the United States.

Meanwhile, Logan has had major WrestleMania matches. He is also a former United States champion, and he even went one-on-one with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. On top of being a major celebrity, he is a big deal in pro wrestling.

A match of this magnitude would be huge for Ludwig Kaiser. It would be by far his biggest bout from his time in World Wrestling Entertainment. It would also show his willingness to stick up for his real-life partner.

The only issue, of course, is that both men are heels. Ludwig could turn babyface, or at least something of a tweener, to fight The Maverick. Fans would surely get behind him.

