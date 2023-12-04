Logan Paul to face injured WWE star in blockbuster first-time-ever match at Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the potential

Logan Paul is currently basking in glory as the United States Champion. With Royal Rumble being WWE's next premium live event, the company is seemingly planning a blockbuster match for The Maverick.

The superstar who is expected to face him at Royal Rumble 2024 is none other than Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter is currently injured as he fractured his 4th and 5th metacarpal on SmackDown last week.

There are currently no reports on whether this is a real injury or a storyline angle. However, it appears that WWE is running the injury angle to keep him away from television, as Royal Rumble still has more than a month to go.

The company seemingly has plans to begin a feud between Kevin Owens and Logan Paul ahead of the January spectacle. The possibility of it happening is quite good, as WWE has been teasing it for weeks.

Currently, The Maverick will face the winner of the eight-man tournament that will begin on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Therefore, Owens being out of action will buy WWE some time before beginning their feud for Royal Rumble.

Will Logan Paul's title reign end at Royal Rumble 2024?

Logan Paul made history at Crown Jewel 2023 when he clinched his first-ever title in WWE. He defeated WWE legend Rey Mysterio to become the United States Champion.

Ever since Paul became the champion, he has drawn mainstream fans' attention towards WWE and the coveted title. It looks like the Stamford-based promotion has huge plans for him going forward.

The Maverick is advertised for Elimination Chamber 2024, emanating from Perth, Australia. Therefore, Paul losing the United States Championship at Royal Rumble next year is highly unlikely.

Moreover, according to rumors, the social media megastar is expected to walk into WrestleMania 40 as the champion. Hence, WWE may have major plans for him as the United States Champion.

Besides, Logan Paul has yet to defend his title at any premium live event. Therefore, the possibility of him losing his coveted gold at Royal Rumble next year seems quite low.