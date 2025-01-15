Logan Paul to face major WWE legend at WrestleMania? Exploring potential hint

Logan Paul recently mocked a WWE legend while revealing a new nickname for himself. The popular YouTuber made the move from SmackDown to RAW once the red brand entered its partnership with Netflix.

In a new behind-the-scenes video shared on WWE's YouTube channel, The Maverick referred to himself as "The new boss" and claimed that this was his era on the streaming platform. It has been speculated that The Rock may not be in action at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, Logan Paul could use this provocation to entice the 52-year-old to return to the ring to square off against him on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The People's Champion has seemingly returned as a babyface and could be looking to leave his Final Boss moniker behind. Logan Paul may decide to confront The Rock in the weeks ahead on Netflix and suggest that it is time for a fresh face to become the company's Final Boss. This could lead to the two stars squaring off in a dream match at WrestleMania 41 this April.

WWE legend suggests The Rock's rivalry with Cody Rhodes may not be over

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff recently stated that the rivalry between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and The Rock may not be over.

The Final Boss and The American Nightmare shared a heartfelt interaction last Monday night on the red brand, and many fans were confused by it. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bischoff claimed that fans should be patient because the rivalry may not be finished.

"The reaction that they've got, because I've seen a lot of it, social media's like, 'What the f**k? We're just supposed to forget?'" Bischoff said. "But, you know, Rock is really good at planting little Easter eggs along the way. The little quote to Cody, 'Tell your mom I said Happy New Year,' whatever the quote was to Cody's mom that caught Cody by surprise, I don't know, let's just wait and see." [0:50 – 1:16]

You can check out Bischoff's comments in the video below:

Logan Paul has not been in action since losing the United States Championship to LA Knight at SummerSlam 2024. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for Logan Paul and The Rock moving forward.

