"I'm the new boss" - Major WWE star takes massive shot at The Rock; says Triple H agrees

A major WWE Superstar recently took a shot at The Rock, claiming he was the new boss. He claimed WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H agrees with his statement.

The Rock returned last year to join TKO's board of directors. The 52-year-old legend also turned heel on-screen, adopting the Final Boss persona as he joined The Bloodline. However, The Great One's comeback on RAW's Netflix debut saw him return to being a babyface. The show also saw the returns of other superstars and legends, including Logan Paul.

In a behind-the-scenes video recently released on WWE's YouTube channel, The Maverick took a massive shot at The Rock, stating that he is the new boss. The 29-year-old also claimed that Triple H told him he wanted to announce that it was Logan Paul's era instead of Netflix's in his opening promo:

"You talk about Dwayne Johnson here, The Final Boss. I'm the new boss. There's a new man in town, bro, and his name is Logan Paul. Like Triple H said, this is the era of Logan Paul. He said it at the beginning of the show. Some people are like, 'Oh, he said it's the Netflix era.' But he said it's the era of Logan Paul or he told me that's what he was gonna say," he said. [4:20 - 4:37]

Logan Paul also fired shots at another WWE legend

In the same video, Logan Paul also took major shots at John Cena when asked if he would like to share the ring with him. Although he acknowledged that he would be honored to fight the 16-time World Champion, he claimed he would beat Cena up and hurt him.

The Maverick added that he was tired of beating up legends and preferred a challenge:

"I think I'm gonna hurt John to be honest with you. I get in the ring with him, it'd be an honor but, man, I'm tired of beating up these legends, to be honest with you. I beat up on Roman [Reigns]. I beat up on Cody [Rhodes]. If I gotta beat up on John, I'll do it. But, like, I prefer a challenge, bro," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Logan Paul crosses paths with The Rock or Cena in the coming months.

