Logan Paul to form a new faction with 3-time champion as his partner? Exploring the chances

Logan Paul returned to WWE TV on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW and announced himself for the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He interrupted Seth Rollins and Gunther's segment to claim that he would pursue the World Heavyweight Championship upon winning the 30-man over-the-rope battle.

Apart from winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match, The Maverick might have returned with more plans. He has announced that WWE was in its Netflix era, and that meant bigger things were going to happen. One of the new things he can do is form a heel faction and try to take over Monday Night RAW.

Interestingly, Dominik Mysterio might soon be in need of another faction. Lately, Dirty Dom hasn't been getting along with Finn Balor, and that might affect his time with The Judgment Day. If he leaves the stable, Logan Paul can ask the former two-time NXT North American Champion to form a group with him.

Following that, the duo can begin recruiting for their faction. Furthermore, Paul has expressed interest in teaming up with former Tag Team Champion and bashed Rey Mysterio for the way he treated Dominik.

Mysterio and Paul are two young superstars working as heels. Both of them are great performers and have the ability to make the crowd react to their segments. Their coming together will enable WWE to have a villainous faction that will be able to connect with the younger audience given The Maverick is a popular sensation on social media.

Logan Paul comments about celebrity wrestler ahead of Royal Rumble 2025

Back in Backlash 2023, rapper Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. Recently, he appeared on Hot Ones and claimed that he was the greatest celebrity wrestler.

This comment caught the attention of several, and Logan Paul was one of them. Interestingly, the former United States Champion who plays heel on WWE TV actually agreed with Bad Bunny's comments.

"I've seen Bad Bunny saying it's a fact—fact is the word he used—that he's the greatest celebrity wrestler there is. People are commenting, 'Logan Paul this, Logan Paul that.' Here's my take on that: I actually think he's right. Bad Bunny is a fantastic celebrity wrestler," said Paul.

While Paul's next challenger is unknown, it seems unlikely he will feud with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship anytime soon. On the other hand, Seth Rollins can be one of the choices following Royal Rumble 2025.

