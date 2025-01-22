Logan Paul takes shot at major WWE star for mistreating his son

Logan Paul mocked a major WWE Superstar for the way they treated their son in a new video shared today. The former United States Champion will be appearing on WWE RAW next Monday night on Netflix.

The Maverick shared a new vlog today on YouTube and poked fun at Latino World Order's Rey Mysterio. During the video, Paul was holding his daughter and noted that he would never be a deadbeat dad like the WWE Hall of Famer. The popular YouTuber added that the way the legend treated Dominik Mysterio was messed up.

"Nah, I'll never be a deadbeat dad like Rey Mysterio. The way he treated Dom is actually just messed up," he said. [From 4:47 - 5:02]

Paul has not competed in a match since losing the United States Championship to LA Knight at WWE SummerSlam 2024. Rey Mysterio recently kicked The New Day out of the RAW locker room for betraying Big E last month. The veteran defeated Kofi Kingston on this past Monday's edition of the red brand.

WWE veteran reveals how he would book Logan Paul

Paul Heyman recently shared how he would book Logan Paul and noted that he would have a long-term plan for him.

Speaking on the Impaulsive podcast, The Wiseman of The Bloodline was asked how he would book Paul in 2025. Heyman noted that he would be thinking about the next several years and what the 29-year-old would be doing at WrestleMania 43.

"My answer is I wouldn’t book him just for 2025. My question would be, who is Logan Paul’s opponent for WrestleMania 42, and more importantly, who is Logan Paul’s opponent for WrestleMania 43? If we’re just looking at ‘who is his opponent for (WrestleMania) 41 or 42,’ then we’re narrowcasting here," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out Heyman's appearance on Impaulsive in the video below:

The former champion has only competed in 15 matches in his career so far but has performed with some of the best the professional wrestling business has to offer. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for his return to RAW next week.

