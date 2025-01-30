Logan Paul calls out major icon ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Logan Paul has issued a huge challenge to a popular star ahead of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The former United States Champion is set to participate in the 30-man gimmick match this weekend.

Meanwhile, in a recent appearance on the Hot Ones, Bad Bunny claimed that it's a fact that he is the best celebrity wrestler in WWE. The pop culture icon's last in-ring encounter was at the 2023 Backlash, where he defeated Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight.

Bunny's massive statement surely caught The Maverick's attention. In a recent vlog on his YouTube channel, Logan Paul addressed the 30-year-old rapper's comments about being the greatest celebrity wrestler. He agreed that Bad Bunny was a talented celebrity wrestler.

"I've seen Bad Bunny saying it's a fact—fact is the word he used—that he's the greatest celebrity wrestler there is. People are commenting, 'Logan Paul this; Logan Paul that.' Here's my take on that: I actually think he's right. Bad Bunny is a fantastic celebrity wrestler," Paul said.

However, The Ultimate Influencer drew a clear line between celebrity wrestlers and professional wrestlers. The former WWE US Champion then issued a challenge to Bad Bunny, suggesting a match between them to prove his point.

"Keyword: celebrity. I am a wrestler, born, raised, and bred. Do not compare me to him, you all. There is a difference between a pop star named after a rabbit and a superstar they call The Maverick. Levels to this s**t, and if he ever wants to run it, okay, Mr. Bunny, Mavericks like me eat bunnies like you for breakfast," he added. [From 09:19 to 09:54]

Logan Paul vows to win the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble

This week on Monday Night RAW, the 29-year-old star interrupted the promo battle between Seth Rollins and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Although The Visionary has been in the ring with Logan Paul before, he seemed to forget The Maverick's theme song.

The Maverick then announced his participation in the Men's Royal Rumble Match this Saturday at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He also promised to win the multi-man over-the-top-rope elimination match and challenge The Ring General for the WWE World Heavyweight Title.

Gunther ridiculed Logan Paul, stating that he wants the former US Champion to win the Rumble so he can punish the 29-year-old, just as others who have faced his wrath.

Only time will tell if the social media megastar will win the 30-man Battle Royal this weekend to earn a main-event spot at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

