Logan Paul makes massive botch on WWE SmackDown? What you might have missed

Before participating in the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match, Logan Paul appeared on WWE SmackDown. He was this week's guest on The Grayson Waller Effect, along with the former NXT star. However, The Maverick may not have known this.

While Logan Paul may not have received a warm welcome from the London fans, he got one from Grayson Waller. While discussing what he could do with the Money in the Bank contract if he wins, the YouTuber botched the host's name by calling him "Grayson Dolin/Dolan."

There's a possibility that the YouTuber might have confused him with another fellow influencer with the same name, whom The Maverick had some issues with in the past.

What happened while Logan Paul was on The Grayson Waller Effect on WWE SmackDown?

Logan Paul recalled his earlier feuds in WWE

As soon as the YouTuber stepped inside the ring, he addressed the hostile reaction he received from the London crowd. He then stated that he plans on having WWE gold around his waist, which will begin if he wins at Money in the Bank.

Logan began listing the possible names he could face when he wins the contract. He shared that he could cash in against former rival Seth Rollins, reignite his feud with Roman Reigns, and maybe not even cash in at all and use the briefcase to smack LA Knight with it.

Knight appeared not long after his name was mentioned. The SmackDown star said that everything was handed to Paul, but the crowd still won't cheer for him.

Both men continued their exchange until their fellow MITB competitors, Santos Escobar and Butch, joined in. This led to a Triple Threat bout featuring Knight vs. Escobar vs. Butch.

Did Logan Paul meet his future rival on WWE SmackDown?

The YouTuber garnered much praise from fans and critics after a successful run with WWE last year. Due to this, he signed a contract extension with the company, and it looks like Money in the Bank is only the beginning of his ride.

Ahead of the upcoming premium live event, there were talks that the Stamford-based promotion was eyeing Logan to emerge victorious in the ladder match. This was to put more eyes on the company. Recent reports have revealed that this was not the case and that they are picking between LA Knight and Damian Priest.

Xero News reported that Logan Paul might even feud with Knight, possibly at SummerSlam. There were also mentions of The Maverick facing Grayson Waller, but since the two had a friendly interaction earlier on, this may be put on hold.

It remains to be seen what is in store for Paul in WWE.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes