Logan Paul to return and attack a legendary WWE star on RAW ahead of WrestleMania 41? Exploring the potential

Logan Paul is one of the biggest and most popular names currently in WWE. Over the past years, The Maverick has been part of some of the biggest matches in WrestleMania. However, this year, his direction for the grand spectacle seems unclear. The 29-year-old could make a thunderous return in the upcoming episode of RAW and prey upon AJ Styles.

Ad

The PRIME Master recently dropped a video on social media in which he took shots at The Phenomenal One. In the video, Paul sent an alarming message to Styles, stating that he would return on the March 31 edition of RAW in London for a confrontation with the veteran. Had it been any other superstar's words, fans could have believed those easily.

However, given Logan Paul's reputation, there is a chance that he may be trying to deceive AJ Styles through his video message. The Maverick could make a surprise return tonight in Glasgow, Scotland, and ambush The Phenomenal One, leaving Styles decimated.

Ad

Trending

This could eventually lead to their highly anticipated match at WrestleMania 41. Besides, The Ultimate Influencer pulling off such a move would portray him as a cheeky heel as opposed to a beloved babyface like AJ Styles. The events on tonight's RAW could eventually set the stage for an epic confrontation between the two stars on next week's edition of the red brand's show.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, this is an entirely speculative scenario, and only time will tell what happens. It will be interesting to see how the rivalry between Styles and Paul shapes up in the coming weeks.

Logan Paul to form a temporary alliance with Karrion Kross?

Logan Paul's feud with AJ Styles kicked off a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. However, if there is anyone else who is closely monitoring this, it is Karrion Kross. For the last few weeks, The Doom Walker has been trying to get in Styles' head, trying to unleash the veteran's dark side.

Ad

It does not look like Kross has any good intentions toward The Phenomenal One, and there is a high chance that Paul may capitalize on it. The Maverick could form a temporary alliance with the former Final Testament leader ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Logan Paul could take Karrion Kross' help to defeat AJ Styles in their potential WrestleMania 41 match. A victory over the legendary star will give a massive boost to the social media megastar's career. Moreover, it will also help WWE put Karrion Kross in the spotlight at The Show of Shows.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Styles losing to Paul due to outside interference would not affect his credibility either. Hence, the company could achieve multiple targets by making such a move. However, this is nothing but speculation at this point.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE