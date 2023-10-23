Logan Paul's appearance to increase tensions among Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce? Potential WWE RAW preview

One of the previews for tonight's WWE RAW is the return of Logan Paul. He caused some tension last week on Friday Night SmackDown against Rey Mysterio. However, his presence tonight could be for somebody else.

Jimmy Uso interfered during Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso's Undisputed Tag Team Championship match, which resulted in The Judgment Day winning. On the following SmackDown, Jey attacked Jimmy and Solo Sikoa. As a result, Nick Aldis, the General Manager for the Friday show, kicked out not only Jey but also WWE RAW's General Manager, Adam Pearce. Logan Paul's appearance tonight could be a follow-up to this interaction and a preview of the increasing tension between the future GMs.

Logan Paul's appearance tonight could be to hype his upcoming match with Rey Mysterio on Crown Jewel, and the Hall of Famer could answer him. Since the Luchador is on the show, Aldis may be as well.

However, their moment may be cut short when Pearce fines both of them and escorts them out of the arena like Nick did last week. On the other hand, since the social media star is considered a free agent, he won't be fined or receive any punishment as he is not associated with any one particular brand.

WWE RAW preview: Is Logan Paul respected in the locker room?

Logan faced Rey for the first time at WrestleMania 38 in a tag-team match

Despite already making his name on social media, Logan decided to fight in a couple of contact sports. While some may not appreciate the transition, it's not just fans who appreciate his dedication.

While on the MMA Hour, Rey Mysterio revealed that the more Logan Paul was present in WWE, the more he gained respect from the locker room. The Hall of Famer stated that the locker room saw how much work Paul puts in when performing.

"I think, slowly the more he was around, and the more we saw he was taking this to heart, then we started to give that respect. That's how it is. We embrace, you know. People that walk in from another world into our sport, it happens in any sport I would believe. But he has gained the respect from all of us." said Mysterio.

WWE RAW preview: Was the interaction between Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce going to lead somewhere?

As per Fightful Select, Pearce and Nick's interaction on SmackDown was meant to be a reference to Survivor Series, and WWE is planning for another War Games match.

It would be interesting to see what else will transpire during Logan Paul's return to WWE RAW tonight.

