Backstage news on potential WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series 2023 will take place next month, and the promotion could be planning a WarGames match for the premium live event.

Last year at Survivor Series, two WarGames matches took place at the TD Garden in Boston. Team Belair defeated Team Damage CTRL in the Women's WarGames match. The Bloodline defeated Team Brawling Brutes in the Men's WarGames bout.

The promotion will reportedly bring the WarGames match back for this year's Survivor Series and has seemingly already begun hinting at it on television. Triple H recently introduced Nick Aldis as the new SmackDown GM, and he kicked RAW GM Adam Pearce and Jey Uso out of the venue during this past Friday's edition of the blue brand.

According to a new report from Fightful Select (via Ringside News), the backstage confrontation between Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce on SmackDown was a clue that the promotion plans to have a WarGames match next month at Survivor Series.

"Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis’ promo was intended to be a reference to WWE’s plans to run War Games, which was the plan as of a few weeks ago. We’re working to find out if that’s still the active plan." [H/T: Ringside News]

Expand Tweet

Dutch Mantell on the confrontation between Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce on WWE SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell is looking forward to the battle between Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, the former WWE manager reacted to the confrontation between Pearce and Aldis. Mantell praised Aldis as a speaker and added that he is looking forward to the rivalry between the two authority figures.

"We called it right. I think those two could slow it down a little bit. Both of them are good talkers, especially Nick [Aldis]. Nick's going to be the heel, and they are looking at each other like, 'Listen, I'm the boss over here, you stay over there.' And that was plainly demonstrated tonight. I'm really looking forward to seeing what they do with these two guys. I really do on the two brands. That takes in everybody, really!" [From 37:40 - 38:30]

You can check out the full video below:

Both CM Punk and Randy Orton have been rumored to appear at Survivor Series next month. It will be interesting to see what happens at the highly anticipated premium live event on November 25.

Who would you like to see compete in the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.