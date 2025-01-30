  • home icon
Logan Paul in trouble! WWE star to call out Maverick for trying to steal his girlfriend? Potential hint explored

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Jan 30, 2025 07:23 GMT
Logan Paul on RAW (Photo credit: WWE.com)
Logan Paul on RAW (Photo credit: WWE.com)

On Monday, Logan Paul experienced a strange incident backstage on RAW on Netflix involving Imperium star Ludwig Kaiser. The Maverick initially told R-Truth that Kaiser attempted to assault him for "flirting" with the current Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton.

In the video, Ludwig Kaiser was seen chasing the former United States Champion in the parking lot, a few days after a clip surfaced in which Logan Paul spoke to Stratton. Among other things, he told her to let him know if she needed any guidance.

Fast-forward to Monday, The Maverick told R-Truth that Ludwig Kaiser's girlfriend, Tiffany Stratton, "was hitting on him" and teased a future match with The Imperium star.

"I saw you beat Ludwig. That’s my guy, brother. His girl was hitting on me the other day or something, and then he got mad at me for it and tried to attack me. If Ludwig wants me, he can get it. You beat him," Paul said. [H/T Ringside News]

Following Paul's comments, the 34-year-old may call him out on RAW for trying to steal his girlfriend.

Whether this is a legit story remains to be seen. The Royal Rumble this week and RAW on Netflix next Monday will provide more insight into it.

Gunther confronted Logan Paul ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble

Gunther will watch the Royal Rumble this Saturday night since the winner could likely be his opponent at WrestleMania 41. On Monday's episode of RAW, Seth Rollins declared that he would go after The Ring General if he wins the Rumble.

But he wasn't the only one. Logan Paul made his RAW debut and declared for the Royal Rumble while confronting Gunther, who was in the ring with The Visionary. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion told The Maverick that he wanted him to win the Rumble so he could face him at WrestleMania 41 and dominate him.

"You know what, Seth, I've changed my mind. I want you [Paul] to win the Royal Rumble," Gunther told Paul. [h/t GiveMeSport]
youtube-cover

There has already been speculation about a Gunther vs. Logan Paul title match at WrestleMania 41, and WWE Creative is considering this scenario. Therefore, this weekend's Royal Rumble Match will provide more insight into what is next for The Maverick on RAW.

Edited by Neda Ali
