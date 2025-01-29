Tiffany Stratton claims former WWE Women's Champion has retired at just 35 years of age

Tiffany Stratton has been riding high as the reigning WWE Women's Champion. She recently claimed to have sent top SmackDown Superstar into retirement at just 35 years of age.

During the January 3, 2025, episode of SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton outsmarted Nia Jax when she successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new WWE Women's Champion. She seized the opportunity in post-match shenanigans after Jax defeated Noami.

In the process, the Buff Barbie ended her friendship with The Irresistible Force. Two weeks later, on SmackDown, Stratton made her first successful title defense against Bayley.

This marked the Role Model's final night on the blue brand as she was moved to Monday Night RAW on Netflix via the transfer window. Bayley recently joked that Tiffany Stratton retired her.

The Blonde Bombshell appears to be playing along as she dropped a comment on her rival's Instagram post, reading:

"Hope you're enjoying your retirement."

Check out the screengrab of her response below:

Contrary to Tiffany Stratton's opinion, Bayley will enter the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match on February 1. If the Role Model repeats her 2024 heroics, it will be interesting to see whether she chooses Rhea Ripley or Tiffany Stratton as her opponent at WrestleMania 41.

What's next for Tiffany Stratton ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2025?

Tiffany Stratton isn't scheduled to wrestle at the Royal Rumble premium live event this weekend. However, that doesn't mean she won't be making her presence felt at the show.

The Buff Barbie could confront the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner. According to recent reports, WWE has locked in plans for Charlotte Flair to challenge Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

The Queen is all set to make her in-ring return in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She last won the event in 2020. Will she outlast 29 other women and repeat history? Only time will tell.

