Long-awaited babyface turn, main roster stars to be squashed? - 4 finishes for Oba Femi vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller at WWE NXT Vengeance Day

WWE's next premium live event will be airing this weekend. The NXT brand will be hosting Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 15th, live from the CareFirst Arena in Washington D.C.

There are six big matches booked for the show. This includes Eddy Thorpe and Trick Williams in a Strap Match, Fraxiom in a NXT Tag Team Title match, Fallon Henley vs. Stephanie Vaquer, and a women's Fatal Four-Way Match.

Additionally, Oba Femi will be in a major title match. He will put the NXT Championship on the line in a Triple Threat Match with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The odds are, at least in theory, stacked against The Ruler when he battles both members of A-Town Down Under.

The big question is how the Triple Threat Match will end. This article will take a look at four potential finishes for The Rule, Theory, and Waller's big-time match this weekend. This includes the bout being a squash, duel champions being crowned, and a stunning turn.

Below are four finishes for Oba Femi vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller at WWE NXT Vengeance Day:

#4. Oba Femi could squash and stack both men

Oba Femi is an absolute beast. He has been with WWE for just a handful of years now, but he has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of the most imposing and dominant wrestlers in the entire company.

The Ruler has already held two titles in the promotion. He first captured the NXT North American Championship and broke the record for the longest reign. Now, he is the WWE NXT Champion and is seemingly unbeatable.

When he takes on A-Town Down Under in a Triple Threat Match, Oba could channel his inner Roman Reigns, so to speak, and destroy both men. He could then stack their bodies on top of each other for a double pin. He is that impressive and that dominant, so it wouldn't be shocking.

#3. Waller could cheat to win at WWE NXT Vengeance Day

Grayson Waller is one of the most cocky and obnoxious superstars in all of WWE. He has a giant ego, which is likely why he hosts "The Grayson Waller Effect." The show exists just so he can talk, praise himself, and put others down. Still, he's a talented performer.

Up until he won the WWE Tag Team Titles with Austin Theory, Waller had yet to win gold singles in World Wrestling Entertainment. This is a bit surprising, as many expected to see The Aussie Icon win the NXT Championship or North American Championship at different points.

Come Vengeance Day, Waller could finally get that singles title, albeit through dubious means. Waller could use a weapon of some kind to lay out Oba. He could also let Austin Theory do the work, dump his partner out of the ring, and pick up a quick pinfall victory.

#2. Austin Theory could turn babyface and knock Grayson Waller out

Austin Theory has long been one of WWE's top prospects. Fans and insiders alike have been expecting big things from him for over half a decade now. So far, he's only somewhat lived up to those expectations.

For months now, A-Town Down Under has battled with tension on WWE SmackDown and now on NXT. Fans have been waiting for Theory to smarten up and finally put an end to his alliance with the arrogant Grayson, but it hasn't happened yet.

That could change come Vengeance Day. Waller and Theory could get into a heated confrontation, but this time, it won't be a setup. A-Town's Finest can finally turn babyface and knock his partner out. He can then pin Waller to become NXT Champion.

#1. A-Town Down Under could pin Oba at the same time and share the NXT Championship

While it is easy to assume Austin Theory and Grayson Waller will eventually turn on each other, there is no guarantee that happens. As noted, fans have been expecting it for a long time, but the duo remains together in WWE.

At Vengeance Day, they may actually stick together. If they do, one of the more fascinating finishes in modern WWE history could take place. Both men could pin Oba at the same exact time.

If this were to happen, and if the referee counts the fall, it would mean the two men would be champions together. From there, an opponent could emerge in the future who beats both men just to get the belt away from them. It could truly revolutionize the NXT Championship. Plus, it isn't totally unheard of. Chris Jericho and Chyna and LayCool were dual champions in the past.

