Long overdue title win, Judgment Day becomes the top faction - 5 reasons why Rhea Ripley should win the WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

The WWE 2023 Royal Rumble is getting closer each day. The epic event will take place in San Antonio, Texas, at the Alamodome in front of thousands of pro wrestling fans eager to see the top stars of World Wrestling Entertainment.

One of the key matches on the card is the Women's Royal Rumble Match. While a few stars have been revealed for the bout, most entries are yet to be announced. Liv Morgan was the first wrestler to declare entry into the epic stipulation match, while a few others have since, including Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator of Judgment Day is one of the top stars on WWE RAW. The imposing figure will wrestle and even flat-out fight whoever stands in her way, be it females or even male superstars.

Given that The Ripper will be part of the 30-woman bout, many fans are hoping and even expecting her to win. There are several reasons why the Australian should win the upcoming match, and this article will cover a handful of them.

Below are five reasons why Rhea Ripley should win the WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match.

#5. Rhea Ripley hasn't been a champion for far too long

One of the biggest reasons why Rhea Ripley should win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match and headline WrestleMania Hollywood comes down to her not enjoying championship success for far too long. A talent as good as Rhea Ripley should be a titleholder.

The last time that The Ripper was a champion in WWE was almost two years ago, in 2021. That year, she held both the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles and the RAW Women's Championship. She spent a few months with the singles belt and later held the tag gold alongside Nikki A.S.H.

If Ripley wins the Women's Royal Rumble match, she can then challenge for a title. It could either be for the RAW or SmackDown Women's championship. Rhea surely deserves another title added to her legacy.

#4. It could help establish Judgment Day as the top faction

Judgment Day has been a menacing faction on WWE RAW. The group was first formed by Edge but currently features Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. While the faction doesn't necessarily make sense on paper, it has proven to be a successful act.

Their success mostly comes in the form of screen time and by causing misery for other WWE superstars and legends. However, when it comes to winning gold, none of the former champions have managed to win titles since forming the stable. That could start to change this year.

Two members of The Judgment Day will attempt to win the RAW Tag Team Titles from The Usos on RAW 30. If they win and, on the same night, if Rhea emerges victorious in the Rumble match, the balance of power in the company will begin to shift in their favor. They could end up as successful, if not more, than The Bloodline.

#3. Rhea would be a fresh champion

Bianca Belair is the RAW Women's Champion

Bianca Belair is the current RAW Women's Champion. The EST won the belt at WrestleMania 38 and may very well go on to hold it until at least WrestleMania 39. Her reign as a champion has been impressive but is beginning to grow stale.

Meanwhile, SmackDown's new champion is Charlotte Flair. While fans seem happy to see The Queen back in action, she's held more gold than almost any other woman in the company. Neither act, as champions, is totally fresh at this point.

As noted, Rhea hasn't been a champion in the company for over a year. She was a one-time singles champion on the main roster, with no other solo titles to her name on RAW & SmackDown. Add in that she was inactive for much of 2022, and a title reign by Rhea Ripley would feel far fresher than some of the current options. The Eradicator being on top of the division would liven things up considerably.

#2. She's a credible winner

Rhea Ripley winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match makes sense because she's arguably the most credible female athlete on the roster. Her intimidating look alone is enough to strike fear in her opponents.

The Ripper has managed to defeat, if not destroy, almost every female competitor who has crossed her path. She's also managed to defeat Akira Tozawa and even slam Luke Gallows. Ripley most recently stood eye to eye with Solo Sikoa, showing no fear.

Ripley will fight anybody, male or female, and she'll always appear to be a credible threat. Very few on the roster can compare to The Ripper. She is the most credible winner of the WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match, with only a few other stars even coming close. That alone is enough reason for Rhea to leave as the winner this year.

#1. Fans want to see Rhea win the 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley is meant to be a heel. She's violent and mean. Ripley will talk down to anybody she sees and injure whoever she likes. Despite that, her reaction from the audience isn't as one-sided as some of her detractors might expect.

The Eradicator has a lot of diehard fans online. A look at Twitter will show you that there are tons of fans who believe that Rhea can, should, and will even win at the WWE Royal Rumble. Her fans expect her to once again become WWE RAW Women's Champion.

Ripley should win the Women's Royal Rumble Match because fans want to see it happen.

