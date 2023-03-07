Long-term plan, Family loyalty - 4 reasons why Jey Uso chose Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on WWE RAW 

Jey Uso was part of last night's episode of WWE RAW and finally chose his side after weeks of issues between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns made it clear that if Jey didn't choose his side this week, then his brother Jimmy would be the one to blame. As it turns out, it was enough to force the Undisputed Tag Team Champion into making a decision.

Interestingly, he reunited with his family, which would have always been his obvious choice. Here are just four reasons why.

#4 He is one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions

Sami Zayn turning on The Bloodline meant that he only lost the five men with whom he became close friends throughout his run in the group. Jey was throwing away a lot more. He is one half of the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions with his brother Jimmy, his two brothers are part of The Bloodline, and Roman Reigns is his cousin.

His own father, Rikishi, endorsed The Bloodline and Roman Reigns as The Head of the Table. Hence, in siding with Sami Zayn, Jey Uso would have thrown away everything to go up against a man he had already been defeated by and forced to acknowledge.

#3 Jey Uso wants a match against Roman Reigns down the line

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns have already faced off several times, and one of those matches even came inside Hell in a Cell. However, it can be speculated that Jey Uso isn't returning to The Bloodline to fall in line.

Reigns will find it hard to trust Jey again and could lay down a challenge to his cousin if he can overcome Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. The Right Hand Man could have even returned to his family to cost Reigns his championship in April and push to take over The Bloodline following his loss.

#2 To save his brother Jimmy Uso

Jimmy and Jey Uso are not only brothers; they're twins. The duo has spent almost every moment of their lives together and live inside each other's pockets. It would have taken something huge for Jey to leave his brother's side, and Sami Zayn was someone Jey didn't trust three months ago.

Knowing that Roman Reigns would put Jimmy through the wringer like he once did with him was probably enough for Jey Uso to decide to protect his brother.

#1 Family loyalty

It's worth noting that the WWE Universe could have been swerved this whole time. Perhaps Jey Uso was never going to side with Sami Zayn. Jey was the first member of his family to acknowledge Reigns, and his brothers have since followed his lead. The Right Hand Man's plan was probably to always make his return, but he wanted to send a message to Zayn first.

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso can now embark on a deeply personal feud, allowing both men to share their WrestleMania moment.

Do you think Jey Uso made the right decision by choosing The Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

