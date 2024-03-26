Long-term storytelling, major hint dropped - 4 signs that Drew McIntyre could be set to join WWE's Bloodline

The Bloodline are aware that they are up against it at WWE WrestleMania and it's clear that Paul Heyman has been negotiating to make that job a little easier for them.

Last night on WWE RAW, it was clear that McIntyre had more than just his own interests in mind last night when he attacked Seth Rollins and it seems that there could have been some clues dropped for several weeks about him aligning with Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Here are just four signs that Drew McIntyre could be set to join The Bloodline on WWE TV.

#4. Drew McIntyre and Paul Heyman were spotted

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre has been pushing for his WrestleMania shot for several months and finally, he has the chance to win the World Championship in front of an audience. Seth Rollins is not focused on his match against McIntyre since he has inserted himself into the saga with The Bloodline, which The Scottish Warrior is probably offended by.

Last night on RAW, McIntyre and Heyman were spotted talking in the backstage area, which could be the two men hatching a plan that could see McIntyre help them by attacking Rollins ahead of their tag match, or The Bloodline helping him by attacking Rollins before his World title match.

#3. Drew McIntyre helped The Bloodline last night on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

It could have been a complete coincidence especially after McIntyre was seen talking to Heyman backstage, but he came out and was able to assist The Bloodline when they tried to take down Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Whilst Jey Uso was able to win his match against Shinsuke Nakamura despite the interference, McIntyre was on hand to help them take down Rollins and then lure Cody Rhodes into the backstage area so that The Rock could attack him.

#2. Drew McIntyre has shown recent improvement with promos on and off-screen

Expand Tweet

Over the past few months, WWE fans have noticed that Drew McIntyre has made a vast improvement on the mic and his promos on-screen and on social media have been some of the best work of his career.

The former World Champion is being helped with his promos and there is only one man in WWE who can deliver them to perfection. While last night on RAW was the first time the WWE Universe saw Heyman and McIntyre together, they could have been working together behind the scenes for several months.

#1. McIntyre has made it clear he doesn't want any part in the Bloodline story

Expand Tweet

McIntyre hates The Bloodline as much as every other star that Roman Reigns has defeated. The former WWE Champion had the World Championship stolen from him at Clash at the Castle when Solo Sikoa interrupted the match and helped Roman Reigns retain.

The thought here would be that he would do anything to get back at The Bloodline and take that title away from the family, but instead, McIntyre has made it clear that he is focused on his title match and not revenge. This is suspicious from a man who has wanted revenge on The Bloodline since Clash at the Castle and has made that clear to Jey Uso since his move to RAW.

Poll : Do you think Drew McIntyre will join The Bloodline? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion