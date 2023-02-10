Long-time best friends fight on SmackDown, major gimmick match highlighted - 6 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

After a few weeks of big Premium Live Events hitting WWE Network & Peacock, new programming will be coming at a much less rapid pace this weekend. Still, there's been plenty of content added throughout the week and in the coming days for fans to enjoy.

A new episode of RAW Talk featuring Damian Priest aired this past Monday, and NXT from the prior week was added to the archives on Tuesday. Wednesday featured a past episode of RAW along with an absolutely stacked episode of The Bump featuring Bayley, Dakota Kai, Big E, Tyler Breeze, and Xavier Woods, all in-studio. Lastly, This Week In WWE was added to the archives on Thursday.

If that content isn't enough to satisfy your wrestling needs, six new full-length programs will be added to the archives from Friday to Sunday.

This ranges from the stars of tomorrow battling it out in the ring, a new compilation showcasing the Elimination Chamber Match, and some of the top stars being interviewed following SmackDown. What's being added?

Below are six shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#6. The SmackDown LowDown will air

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown will stream on WWE Network and Peacock. The video analyzing and highlighting the blue brand will become available on Saturday, February 11th, at noon EST. Three interviews with unannounced guests from SmackDown will be included in the show.

Last week's episode of the series featured a plethora of stars highlighted across three interviews. Ricochet and Braun Strowman were up first as the two discussed an upcoming tag team title opportunity.

An interview with Madcap Moss and Emma became a little tense when Zelina Vega, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde interrupted. Lastly, Natalya spoke with Megan Morant. All three clips can be seen in the video above.

#5. WWE Main Event & #4. SmackDown, two recent shows will be added to the archives

. @Bub3m16 🏾 #SmackDown Gunther & Strowman put on a big man clinic Gunther & Strowman put on a big man clinic 👏🏾 #SmackDown https://t.co/6NMu3BhJ51

Two programs that aired earlier this year on FOX and Hulu will become available on both WWE Network & Peacock this weekend. These programs are added on a delay due to contractual obligations with their various networks.

Main Event from January 26th, 2023, will be available on Saturday, February 11th. The show featured a rare break from NXT talent in action. Instead, Bronson Reed took on Akira Tozawa in the opening bout, and Nikki Cross battled Dana Brooke in the main event.

Friday Night SmackDown from January 13th, 2023, will be added to the archives on Sunday, February 12th. The show featured two long-time best friends clashing with Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in the main event. Gunther, Liv Morgan, Bray Wyatt, and Braun Strowman were also on the program.

#3. A past wXw Wrestling show will become available

A new independent wrestling show will be added to the archives of both streaming platforms this weekend. The event comes courtesy of wXw Wrestling from Germany, the last indie promotion to still offer content on WWE Network & Peacock.

wXw We Love Wrestling #40 will be added on-demand on Saturday, February 11th. The show originally took place on December 16th, 2022, and featured former NXT UK star Teoman, once again known as Metehan.

The program also features The Frenchadors, Tristan Archer, Baby Allison, and Iva Kolasky, among others.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Axiom vs. Scrypts

A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream on both platforms on Friday, February 10th. As a reminder, the program highlighting the stars of tomorrow will not be available on-demand following the initial 10 PM EST streaming for Peacock subscribers due to contractual obligations with Hulu.

As usual, the program featured three matches and highlighted stars from NXT who weren't on the most recent episode and those not yet ready for the USA Network platform. The main event of the evening featured Axiom vs. Scrypts in a can't-miss affair.

Additionally, Lash Legend took on Dani Palmer on the program. The opening bout featured NXT Level Up regular Tank Ledger battle relative newcomer Kale Dixon in singles competition.

#1. A new episode of The Best Of WWE will be added

The Best Of WWE graphic

The Best Of WWE is back with a brand new episode this weekend. The new video is titled The Best Of WWE: Best of The Elimination Chamber - Volume 2 and will be available on-demand beginning on Friday, February 10th.

This special is to reflect on the history of the Elimination Chamber Match and build hype for the upcoming Elimination Chamber 2023 show taking place next weekend. The company often lists a synopsis for these programs before they air, but the new video's description isn't yet available.

The Best of WWE: Best of The Elimination Chamber - Volume 2 is the second time the dangerous match has been highlighted in the compilation series. The best-of video will likely run for several hours while featuring the top stars in World Wrestling Entertainment from the origins of the bout until present day.

Poll : 0 votes