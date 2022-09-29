History makers; an unexpected King - The longest reign for each WWE title since the brand split

While WWE has split its talent between RAW and SmackDown in the past, the latest instance occurred in 2016. WWE already had two sets of tag team titles and two secondary belts (Intercontinental and the United States Titles).

The Universal Title, the RAW, and SmackDown Women's Championships were introduced during the 2016 brand extension. With such an extensive roster, the performers of both RAW and SmackDown were able to chase a title.

Names like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair have all held championships since the 2016 split. Here are the WWE stars with the longest title reigns since the 2016 roster split.

#8 The RAW Tag Team Championship - The Street Profits, 223 days

The Street Profits are one of the top teams in WWE.

Once Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins joined the main roster, it seemed like it would take some time for the duo to make an impact. While it took them longer to win the NXT Tag Team Titles, Ford and Dawkins joined the upper card of WWE tag teams rather quickly.

Like New Day and The Usos, Street Profits have won the RAW and Smackdown Tag Team Titles. It was their run as the RAW Champs where Ford and Dawkins set the record.

Before the WWE Draft of 2020, Street Profits reigned as RAW Tag Champs for over 220 days. They swapped titles with New Day when the teams switched brands.

#7 The SmackDown Tag Team Titles - The Usos, 438 days and counting

Jimmy and Jey Uso were already multi-time tag team champions before their recent run as Undisputed Tag Champions. The duo has held the SmackDown Tag Team belts several times in the past.

When they defeated RAW Tag Team Champs RK-Bro to become the Undisputed Tag Team titleholders, it was the first time they won the red brand's titles.

The Usos defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio to kick off their record run of 438 days+ as the current SmackDown Tag Champs. Which team will have the honor of ending the historic reign?

#6 The Intercontinental Championship - Shinsuke Nakamura, 201 days

Nakamura has been a mid-card staple on the main roster.

The King of Strong Style has had the longest reign as Intercontinental Champion since the 2016 brand split. It is interesting since both of his runs with the belt went uneventful as he wasn't regularly booked to defend the title.

Even stranger is that since 2016, stars like Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Big E have also had runs as the Intercontinental Champ but never surpassed him.

It's just a sign that Nakamura is still an important part of the roster despite not being featured in the main event scene. With a renewed focus on former NXT stars under Triple H, Nakamura could have another title run in the future.

#5 The United States Championship - Damian Priest, 191 days

Much like Nakamura and the Intercontinental Championship, another unlikely name has held the US Title for the most time since the brand split.

After his first WrestleMania showing alongside Bad Bunny in 2021, Damian Priest defeated Sheamus for the US Championship. He held it until this past February when he was defeated by his current Judgment Day ally Finn Balor.

Big names like AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton have also had runs as the United States Champion since the 2016 brand split.

#4 The RAW Women's Championship - Becky Lynch, 373 days (officially recognized as 398 days)

Becky Lynch made history by winning two titles at WrestleMania 35.

Becky Lynch has the distinction of being the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion. She won the 2019 Royal Rumble and challenged Ronda Rousey for the belt at WrestleMania 35. Charlotte Flair was later added to the match as she won the SmackDown Women's Title weeks before the Show of Shows.

The Man had a short run as Becky Two Belts as she lost the SmackDown belt at that year's Money in the Bank. As for the RAW Women's title, Lynch carried it for 398 days.

Instead of losing it to an opponent, The Man relinquished the title as she announced her pregnancy. The Her announcement segment saw her hand the title over to that year's Money in the Bank winner, Asuka.

#3 The SmackDown Women's Championship - Bayley, 380 days

Bayley started her first big heel run in WWE as SmackDown Women's Champion.

Bayley is the longest reigning SmackDown Women's Champion. She originally cashed in on Charlotte Flair after the latter defeated Lynch for the belt at Money in the Bank in 2019.

Bayley lost the title to Flair before winning it back once SmackDown moved to FOX. During that second run, Bayley would turn into the heel character fans see today.

In that historic run of 380 days, she also won the Women's Tag Titles alongside Sasha Banks. While Flair has had more reigns with titles than any woman in WWE, stars like Bayley have had more dominant runs as champions.

#2 WWE Championship - AJ Styles, 371 days

The Phenomenal AJ Styles

With names like Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena holding the WWE Championship, AJ Styles holds the record for longest reign with the belt following the brand split.

The Phenomenal One has been treated as a big deal since he joined WWE after leaving IMPACT and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He has also held tag team gold and secondary titles alongside several world championships.

AJ Styles' reign as WWE Champion in 2017/2018, where he set the record (371 days) for the longest-reigning WWE Champion since the 2016 roster split.

Recent history might say that Roman Reigns is the longest-reigning champion, but the latter began his reign as the WWE Champ at this year's WrestleMania.

#1 The Universal Championship - Roman Reigns, 759 days and counting

Reigns currently holds both of WWE's major titles.

WWE wants to refer to Roman Reigns as the Undisputed Champ for over 700 days. The reality, however, is that he's only been the Universal Champion for that long. He's only been the undisputed titleholder since WrestleMania 38.

As for the Universal Championship, The Head of the Table has had the longest run (759+ days) with that title. He returned from a hiatus during the 2020 COVID pandemic to pin Braun Strowman for the belt at Payback.

Reigns has carried the Universal Title ever since, as WWE has tried to cement him as the greatest of all time. With the company's efforts to heavily protect and promote Reigns, it's unlikely that anyone will break that record anytime soon.

