Longest-reigning champion, 2-time Royal Rumble winner - 5 current WWE Superstars who are better wrestlers than Bryan Danielson 

Ahead of AEW All In 2024, Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, called himself the best wrestler in the world. However, that is up for debate, considering the current WWE roster.

Danielson will go down in history as one of the greatest men to ever lace a pair of wrestling boots. His illustrious pro wrestling career, from his early NJPW and ROH days to main-eventing the biggest shows of WWE and AEW, is nothing short of a magical story.

So, when he claimed that he was the best wrestler of the last 20 years, there was no noticeable pushback from the wrestling fans. The reason for that is Danielson legitimately has a case for being the best at what he does. With that being said, there are numerous gifted superstars in WWE currently who might be just as good as, or even better than The American Dragon.

Here are five current WWE Superstars who are better wrestlers than Bryan Danielson.

#5. Longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Ever since Triple H took charge of the creative, there has been plenty of praise heaped upon WWE's in-ring quality. While every member on the roster has a part to play in said improvement, current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther went above and beyond to bring prestige to the sport.

After years of mostly forgettable reigns, WWE higher-ups trusted Gunther to bring the prestige back to the Intercontinental Championship. To say that The Ring General aced his mission would be a huge understatement.

Gunther's tremendous role in elevating the Intercontinental Championship led to him becoming the World Heavyweight Champion. Amid his incredible rise to the top over the last two and a half years, one thing has not declined and that is the Austrian star's top-notch in-ring work.

Yes, his moveset is simply incomparable, but, on top of that, he understands how it is the psychology that pushes a wrestling match to greater heights of fan investment. His tremendous IQ easily puts him among the greatest wrestlers of the modern era of professional wrestling.

#4. Chad Gable

WWE becomes infinitely more entertaining to watch when a gifted Olympian is enjoying the luxury of being a TV mainstay. It happened with Kurt Angle during the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era, and it is happening now with Chad Gable.

It took years for the founder of the Alpha Academy to become an integral part of the ongoing storylines. However, fans have always known that Gable has a mountain of potential. Gladly, he proves his supporters right every time he steps into the ring.

Over the last decade, he has proved that he can put on a masterclass with any opponent, regardless of their size and style. His seamless transitions and jaw-dropping counters are a sure-shot way to get any person glued to pro wrestling.

His captivating bouts against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship served as the final straw for anyone who doubted that the American Made leader's in-ring prowess is second to none.

#3. IYO SKY

WWE's history is filled with bookers not realizing a generational talent's true potential until they are way past their prime.

Luckily, the company avoided that mistake with IYO SKY. After a tremendous NXT run, the WWE Universe was anxious if the company would do right with IYO once she got on the main roster. There was a huge concern as talents as accomplished as SKY are few and far between.

Gladly, she made her main roster arrival right after Triple H took the reigns of the creative. The Genius of the Sky's consistently pristine in-ring outings convinced the company to trust her with leading SmackDown's women's division as the WWE Women's Champion, just one year into her main roster run.

The legacy that the 34-year-old star started building through her unrivaled work in World Wonder Ring Stardom, and the one that she continues to enrich during her WWE run, is a testament to her being one of the greatest performers of the current era.

#2. Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov's in-ring brilliance is not something that fans have only started appreciating recently. Wrestling enthusiasts have been on The Mad Dragon's side since his iconic clashes with Gunther over the NXT UK Championship.

Since then, Dragunov has had a tremendous run in NXT, having instant classics against names such as Carmelo Hayes, Dijak, and Trick Williams. He has recently been impressive as a member of the Monday Night RAW roster, courtesy of the numerous "bangers" he has been a part of during his short stint on the main roster.

Just like Bryan Danielson, Dragunov possesses the special gift that allows him to effortlessly switch between portraying a resilient underdog and a flag bearer of viciousness.

With The Mad Dragon exuding such unmatched greatness at only 30 years of age, it is all but a guarantee that he is bound to etch his face on the Mount Rushmore of the greatest in-ring performers of all time.

#1. Randy Orton

With two Royal Rumble wins, 14 World Championship runs, and unforgettable rivalries against legends such as The Undertaker, Triple H, John Cena, and many more, Randy Orton's iconic wrestling career is irreplaceable.

However, his stellar accomplishments and larger-than-life personality aside, The Viper happens to be one of the most skilled performers to grace the squared circle this century.

In an era where breathtaking high-flying maneuvers and never-seen-before combinations are abundant, The Apex Predator has mastered the ability to make live crowds lose their minds in anticipation of basic moves such as a DDT or a Powerslam.

Making his every move and expression matter is among Orton's topmost priorities, even in his 23rd year on the WWE main roster. So, it would not be a far-fetched claim that The Legend Killer understands the in-ring aspect of this sport like only a few all-timers ever have.

