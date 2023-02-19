Longest WWE World Title reigns: What position is Roman Reigns at following his win over Sami Zayn?

Despite all the drama and hype, Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber, adding a red-hot Sami Zayn to his long list of victims.

The Tribal Chief won the Universal Championship at WWE Payback in August 2020. He has held the title for more than two-and-a-half years. After his victory over Zayn, Reigns has held the gold for 902 days.

He broke Brock Lesnar's record for the longest Universal Championship reign. The Head of The Table also has the longest World Title reign this century. But where do his historic numbers stand compared to Bruno Sammartino and Hulk Hogan's lengthy runs?

It turns out that The Tribal Chief's current World Championship reign is the sixth longest of all time in WWE history, behind Pedro Morales' title run of 1027 days. The odds of Roman Reigns crossing a thousand says as champion and surpassing Morales are slim. This is considering the challenge he faces at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Bruno Sammartino tops the list for the longest reign (2803 days) as WWE Champion. He is followed by Bob Buckland (2135 days) and Hulk Hogan (1474 days).

Roman Reigns faces Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood

From one ferocious challenger to another, there is no rest for Roman Reigns. WrestleMania is fast approaching, and The Tribal Chief will have his work cut out for the biggest show of the year.

The problem is that Reigns heads into this match as the underdog for the first time in over three years. Cody Rhodes has been on a remarkable journey from "undesirable to undeniable." The American Nightmare has been operating on a level comparable to The Tribal Chief.

Rhodes hasn't been pinned since he returned last year. The 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner is in the best physical condition of his life. He has boldly taken on all-comers and continues to gain momentum heading into Mania.

The American Nightmare wants to fulfill his lifelong destiny of becoming a World Champion and making his family proud. With the way WWE has booked him, the company sees a massive star in Dusty Rhodes' son. Hence, Roman Reigns' title run is in grave danger at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

