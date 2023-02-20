"Love you" - Mercedes Moné reacts to praise from current champion after first major title win outside of WWE

While the WWE Universe was captivated by the Elimination Chamber premium live event, Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) won her first championship outside of the company.

The Boss walked out of the company alongside Naomi in May 2022. The duo were the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at the time but were booked into singles programs heading into Hell in a Cell. The champions opted to walk out of the company and neither has been seen on RAW or SmackDown since.

Naomi has not appeared in any other promotions, however, Mercedes Moné made her in-ring debut for NJPW last night at Battle in the Valley.

Moné battled KAIRI, formerly known as Kairi Sane, for the IWGP Women's Championship in the main event. She picked up the victory after hitting the Moné Maker and captured the IWGP Women's Championship in her first match in NJPW.

IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James recently recaptured the title by defeating Jordynne Grace at IMPACT Wrestling's Hard to Kill in January. The 43-year-old praised Moné on Twitter after her victory at Battle in the Valley:

"A Big ol’ Congrats Champ. Love to see it. 🥺 I’m so damn proud of you. 🤠," tweeted Mickie James.

The 31-year-old responded to Mickie James and told the veteran that she loved her:

"Love you Mickie 🐎," responded Mercedes Moné.

WWE RAW star Bayley spotted cheering on Mercedes Moné at NJPW Battle in the Valley

Mercedes Moné received a lot of support heading into her title match at Battle in the Valley, and several of her colleagues attended the event in San Jose.

Damage CTRL leader Bayley was in the crowd to support her best friend. Several fans snapped photos of The Role Model as she cheered Mercedes on during the match.

Sasha and Bayley were a part of The Four Horsewoman and had several classic matches during their time together in the company. Former WWE Superstar CM Punk was also spotted in the audience at the show last night.

Mercedes recently claimed that leaving WWE was an easy decision for her. Time will tell if the 31-year-old ever returns to the company down the line.

