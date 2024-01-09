Ludwig Kaiser's actions on RAW to force 36-year-old to turn face? Cruciality of move explored

Ludwig Kaiser was an absolute beast on WWE RAW, and Kofi Kingston was the victim of his brutality. The star was seemingly not concerned with winning the bout but mainly focused on hurting The New Day member.

The match ended with a double count-out after Kaiser stopped Kingston from breaking the referee’s count. The star wanted to demolish Kingston, especially after the latter accidentally injured Giovanni Vinci at WWE Day 1.

It so happens that Gunther has been off WWE TV to spend time with his newborn son. However, The Ring General will not be fond of Kaiser’s actions, especially if it cost Imperium a victory. Keeping that in mind, the Intercontinental Champion can confront Ludwig Kaiser upon returning. If the confrontation turns sour, Kaiser can attack Gunther with the help of Vinci and kick him out of Imperium.

On the other hand, The Ring General could claim Kaiser’s actions were too brutal on RAW and could turn face by condemning the brutality. Finally, if Kingston and Kaiser have another face-off, Gunther can arrive to the ring to save Kingston from Ludwig Kaiser’s brutality.

Even though the ways of turning face are numerous, WWE will need to pick the moment and the method rather carefully to ensure it’s smooth and doesn’t come across as forced.

Xavier Woods has reacted to Ludwig Kaiser’s attack

Xavier Woods is sidelined thanks to an injury. In his absence, Kofi Kingston has been working with Jey Uso, leading to getting involved with Imperium.

After suffering a brutal beating at the hands of Kaiser, Kofi Kingston had to be escorted backstage, where medical staff attended to him. The New Day’s Xavier Woods reacted to this, letting Kaiser know that he messed up.

For now, it’s unknown if this will lead to Xavier Woods’ comeback to the ring and forming a partnership with Jey Uso to take down Kaiser and Vinci to avenge Kofi Kingston!