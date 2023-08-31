WWE Officially reveals injury suffered by Xavier Woods on Monday Night RAW

As many saw earlier this week, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods suffered an injury during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Now, WWE has officially revealed what injury Woods sustained and the protocol they will take going forward.

The injury occurred during The New Day's match against The Viking Raiders. While Erik and Woods were on the outside, Drew McIntyre tossed an announcer's chair at the two, which struck the former tag team champion on the top of his head.

In a social media post, WWE revealed that Woods had suffered a "cervical strain" and his current status is "week-to-week." He will miss next week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

"BREAKING: Xavier Woods suffered a cervical strain after getting hit by a chair thrown by Drew McIntyre. He is considered week-to-week and will miss the upcoming Monday Night RAW", said WWE

The New Day has been unlucky with injuries in recent times, with all three members being on the shelf at one point. Big E still hasn't returned from his horrific neck injury last year, and fans are wondering if The Powerhouse of Positivity will ever step into the ring again.

Xavier Woods addressed the WWE Universe yesterday on Twitter regarding his injury

Prior to WWE's announcement, the former King of The Ring revealed on his own that he had spoken with a doctor and was told not to wrestle the following week per doctor's orders. The kicker is that next Monday, September 4, is Woods' birthday – not an ideal way to celebrate.

"Moments before I had a chair hurled into my face giving me whiplash. Doctors orders, no wrestling next week. Was pumped to be out there on my birthday but it looks like I'll be spending it at home next Monday. See yall the week after!" said Xavier Woods.

