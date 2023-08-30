Xavier Woods gives medical update following brutal incident on WWE RAW

Xavier Woods has provided a medical update after a frightening moment during this week's edition of WWE RAW.

The New Day battled The Viking Raiders in a tag team match last night on the red brand. Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle were ringside for the bout but inadvertently played a key factor in the decision. Erik and Ivar taunted McIntyre, and eventually, the former WWE Champion had enough.

McIntyre launched an office chair in the general vicinity of Erik of The Viking Raiders but wound up throwing it right at Woods' face, as seen below.

Xavier Woods took to social media today to provide a medical update. The 36-year-old revealed that the doctors have advised him not to compete next week on WWE RAW. He noted that he was looking forward to performing during his birthday on September 4th, but that will no longer be the case.

"Moments before I had a chair hurled into my face giving me whiplash. Doctors orders, no wrestling next week. Was pumped to be out there on my birthday but it looks like I'll be spending it at home next Monday. See yall the week after!" he wrote.

Big E claims Xavier Woods deserves to be WWE Champion

Big E recently stated that Xavier Woods deserves a run with the WWE Championship during his career.

Both Kofi Kingston and Big E have held the title in the past, but Woods has never captured a singles title in the company. He battled Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship earlier this year, but The Ring General was too much for him to overcome.

Speaking with Steve Fall of Ten Count, Big E claimed that Xavier Woods is one of the most underrated superstars on the roster. The 37-year-old added that he would love to see Xavier Woods get a run as world champion down the line.

"So I always want the best things for both my partners but Woods is definitely a guy who I think is - I'd love to see him get a real run at a singles title. I know he's been talking about the IC title as of late and then going from there. But yeah, I'd love to see him be a world champion, he's deserving." [4:46-5:30]

You can check out the full interview with Big E in the video below:

Drew McIntyre apologized for his actions last night on WWE RAW and was forgiven by Kofi Kingston. It will be interesting to see if The Scottish Warrior has any more issues with The New Day in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.

Do you think Drew McIntyre threw the chair at Xavier Woods on purpose? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

