Ludwig Kaiser speaks openly about his current WWE role (Exclusive)

Ludwig Kaiser has embraced the sports entertainment side of the wrestling business since joining WWE in 2017. In an exclusive interview, the RAW star made it clear he has no issues with his character's evolution over the last few years.

Kaiser began his career in his homeland of Germany, where the art of professional wrestling generally takes priority over the comedic aspect of the industry. In recent weeks, the WWE star has appeared in light-hearted segments with Alpha Academy members Chad Gable and Otis and their on-screen ally Maxxine Dupri.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Kaiser gave an insight into how he feels about contrasting wrestling styles:

"Gunther and myself, we come from a little bit I would say a different side of our sport. Obviously every country, every part of the world, has their very own history when it comes to our sport. I think it is very much about adapting, being able to just adapt to every given situation. I've been confronted with that pretty much since I came here six years ago." [1:56 – 2:31]

Kaiser currently appears on RAW alongside fellow Imperium members Giovanni Vinci and Gunther. According to the two-time NXT Tag Team Champion, the trio's on-screen personas are not an act:

"It's definitely something that comes very naturally for me, that I feel very comfortable about, which is an Imperium thing anyway," Kaiser said. "It's not very much playing an act. It is very authentic. A lot of times it comes very natural for me and for the boys." [2:33 – 2:54]

Watch the video above to hear Kaiser discuss his real-life girlfriend, NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Ludwig Kaiser enjoys being a sports entertainer

Alongside Giovanni Vinci and Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser has featured prominently on WWE television over the last year. The 33-year-old lost his latest televised match via disqualification against Chad Gable on the August 28 episode of RAW.

Ludwig Kaiser also commented on how the atmosphere changes every time Imperium's music hits at the start of their entrance:

"We are in a lucky position where we can actually go out there and be a version of ourselves, and I think that is something that a lot of people maybe not being able to really pin down or put their finger on why it feels different or why the atmosphere changes whenever the lights go out and our music hits, but it is something that people definitely pick up on and know that something is different about what we do, because it's real and it's authentic." [2:55 – 3:25]

With his character gaining more momentum by the week, Kaiser hopes to continue his impressive performances in the coming months on RAW:

"We're not going out there and playing an act. The last year, really, but especially the last couple of weeks have been definitely very enjoyable for me. I'm in a great place right now and everything is going in the right direction, definitely." [3:25 – 3:41]

In the same interview, Kaiser paid tribute to three-time WWE world champion Bray Wyatt following his unexpected passing at the age of 36.

