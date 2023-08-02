LWO to get another member? Exploring the possibility following recent events!

LWO was reimagined before WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. The latest version of the iconic faction comprises Rey Mysterio and Legado Del Fantasma. It seems the group might get another member in the aftermath of recent events on WWE NXT.

The potential member is none other than Dragon Lee. The 28-year-old star will have Rey Mysterio in his corner as he challenges Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship next week on the white and gold brand.

Even though Rey is out of action due to a legitimate injury, he could induct Dragon Lee into the LWO next week on NXT. Triple H could even book him as the new member of Mysterio’s faction, following his main roster move at some point in the future.

It is worth mentioning that Dragon Lee received Rey Mysterio’s permission to challenge Dominik for the NXT North American Championship. The two stars interacted backstage on SmackDown two weeks ago.

Dragon Lee could be a solid addition to LWO. He was a household name in Mexico before signing with WWE a couple of months ago. He last competed in an eight-person tag team match at NXT: The Great American Bash kick off show.

Another LWO member appeared on NXT tonight

Rey Mysterio wasn’t the only Latino World Order member who shocked the NXT Universe with his cameo on the show tonight. His protégé Santos Escobar made his surprising return to the white and gold brand in the main event as well.

Escobar teamed up with former rival Tony D’ Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo against Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) in a six-man tag team main event of WWE NXT.

The babyfaces picked up the win against the heels. It remains to be seen if the rest of Latino World Order will join Rey Mysterio next week on NXT.

