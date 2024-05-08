Main roster call-up, challenge for recently introduced championship, and more - 4 directions for WWE NXT star Wes Lee

The WWE landscape has changed quite a bit in the past month or two. New champions have been crowned and record-long title reigns have ended. There was then the 2024 Draft which saw the RAW and SmackDown rosters shift, and many NXT stars getting called up to the main roster.

This led to the entire company embracing a new era, but NXT especially. Numerous stars are being forced to step up, along with some main roster talents returning. Another star who recently made his comeback is Wes Lee.

Lee returned to the white and gold brand last week in an absolute shocker. This week, he made his in-ring return in a match against Josh Briggs. Lee ultimately stood tall despite having a significant size disadvantage.

Now that he is back in the ring in World Wrestling Entertainment, what will Lee do next? This article will break down a few different directions that his career could take, including a main roster call-up, forming a new tag team, and more.

Below are four possible directions for WWE NXT star Wes Lee.

#4. He could move to WWE's main roster

The 2024 WWE Draft took place and there were several notable NXT names called up to Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. For example, SmackDown saw Baron Corbin, Carmelo Hayes, and Blair Davenport getting called up.

Not to be outdone, Monday Night RAW also featured several NXT names moving to WWE's main roster. This includes Kiana James, Lyra Valkyria, Dijak, and Ilja Dragunov. Bron Breakker, who had just joined the main roster a few months ago, was also moved to RAW.

Wes Lee could follow in the footsteps of his contemporaries. Nick Aldis or Adam Pearce could end up signing the incredible Lee to a full-time contract to either Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown. From there, Wes could chase championship glory on the biggest stages.

#3. Wes Lee could have another impressive NXT North American Championship reign

While Wes Lee moving up to the main roster could be a huge step for him and his career, there is a very real chance he remains on the WWE NXT brand. This would make sense, as the white and gold brand just lost a lot of stars and needs some high-quality talent to keep the show strong.

Instead, Wes could not only stay on NXT but attempt to win the title he is best known for having. Many fans believe Lee is the greatest NXT North American Champion in the title's illustrious history. He has more defenses than any other previous title holder too.

The current NXT North American Champion is Oba Femi. Wes Lee's big return saw him come face-to-face with the powerful Nigerian performer. If the two stars clash and Wes pulls off the impossible, he could attempt another record-making reign with the prestigious belt.

#2. He could form a new tag team

Wes Lee has had so much success as a singles competitor in WWE that some fans may have forgotten or do not know that he initially started his time on NXT in a tag team. Back in the black and gold era, he was part of the MSK team.

MSK consisted of Wes and Nash Carter. The WWE stars were extremely fun to watch and even went on to win tag team gold as a duo on two separate occasions. Carter was eventually released from the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, however, and Lee defied the odds and became a top singles star.

Still, there may be interest on Lee or Shawn Michaels' end for Wes to return to the tag team scene. He could opt to look for a new partner in the Stamford-based company. Somebody such as Cedric Alexander, Dragon Lee, or a wrestler totally out of left field like Ridge Holland could make for something unique in comparison to MSK.

#1. Lee could challenge Ricochet for the WWE Speed Championship

WWE Speed is the newest show and concept produced by World Wrestling Entertainment. The show is built around a unique concept of regular matches that are just three minutes long and the wrestlers involved try to pick up a win before the time expires.

The first-ever WWE Speed Champion is Ricochet. The Future of Flight won a tournament to win the brand-new title, last defeating Johnny Gargano. Notably, title matches on Speed are extended to five minutes, which allows more time for an exciting match.

Wes Lee epitomizes speed and athleticism. As a result, he would be a perfect fit for this show. He and Ricochet together would put on some fantastic sprints that would leave fans breathless. It would also be a great middle ground between NXT and the main roster.

