Main roster star heading to WWE NXT soon? Clue hidden in plain sight

WWE No Mercy 2023 featured numerous championship bouts. Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams won the NXT Championship and North American Championship, respectively. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch and The Family managed to retain their gold in chaotic affairs.

The other championship on the line was the Heritage Cup. SmackDown's Butch clashed with the reigning Heritage Cup holder Noam Dar in a competitive bout that was interrupted by constant interference.

Tyler Bate was ringside, as were Noam's Meta-Four stablemates, but it was Gallus who made the biggest impression. The Scottish trio cost Butch the win, which could potentially result in another SmackDown star returning to NXT: Ridge Holland.

Expand Tweet

Ridge Holland is one-third of The Brawling Brutes, a top faction on WWE SmackDown. He has become extremely tight with Butch over the years, having teamed up with him on a regular basis.

There's a chance that Butch could take his former British Strong Style partner Tyler Bate and his current The Brawling Brutes partner Ridge and form a new supergroup.

Together, the trio could fight off Joe Coffey, Wolfgang, and Mark Coffey and get a measure of payback for their assault at WWE NXT No Mercy 2023. This would be Ridge's first match with NXT in almost a year and only his second in two years, making for a fun return.

Sheamus is reportedly out of action in WWE for the foreseeable future

As noted, Butch and Ridge Holland are part of The Brawling Brutes, a top stable on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. The other group member is the leader and the man responsible for putting the faction together: Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior is an iconic superstar, having been around for a decade and a half now. During his time in the company, Sheamus has managed to win the WWE Championship, the United States Championship, and numerous sets of tag team gold.

Unfortunately, the leader of The Brawling Brutes is out of action and may be away for quite some time. Dave Meltzer recently reported that the 45-year-old is suffering from a "really bad shoulder injury," which explains his absence from television.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, further details are yet to be released regarding Sheamus' status. Given that the injury is labeled as serious, it could potentially be quite some time until The Celtic Warrior is back in action. Ridge and Butch uniting with Tyler Bate may make even more sense if that's the case.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.