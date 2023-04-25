Major betrayal, Roman Reigns appears - 5 possible finishes for Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, & Matt Riddle vs. The Bloodline at WWE Backlash

A major six-man tag team match is scheduled for WWE Backlash 2023. The big show is set to be held in Puerto Rico, the first premium live event to be held there in nearly two decades.

The bout will see The Bloodline clash with long-time rivals Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle. More specifically, the three members representing The Bloodline will be Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso. Paul Heyman will likely be in the trio's corner.

There's a lot of build-up and animosity heading into this six-man tag team match. Kevin Owens has been feuding with the stable for years. Sami Zayn is a former member of The Bloodline. Meanwhile, the group took Matt Riddle out of action last year.

How will the explosive tag team bout end live in Puerto Rico? Will a major star interfere in the match? Can a popular wrestler finally get revenge after a brutal mauling at the hands of Solo Sikoa?

Below are five possible finishes for Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, & Matt Riddle vs. The Bloodline at WWE Backlash.

#5. Solo Sikoa may dominate and stand tall with his team

Solo Sikoa is one of the most dominant superstars in WWE. His nickname really says it all. Solo is The Enforcer Of The Bloodline. Given that the group features Roman Reigns, the longest-reigning champion in decades, and The Usos, the longest-reigning tag team champions of all time, that speaks volumes.

The powerful Samoan has managed to defeat, if not outright injure, just about everyone in his path.

His path of dominance may continue at Backlash. Solo may very well fight off Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle, pinning one, if not multiple, men at the same time, ala Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37. This would further cement him as a future top guy.

#4. Sami Zayn may pin Jey Uso at WWE Backlash

The way Jey Uso made everyone believe that he was gonna leave The Bloodline and join up with Sami Zayn was brilliant

Sami Zayn has a very complicated relationship with The Bloodline. After being relegated to mostly comedy in WWE, Sami joined the faction last year. It took ages, but he fought hard to earn their respect and earn an official spot as the Honorary Uce.

The man slowest to trust Sami was Jey Uso, but they eventually bonded. Unfortunately, Zayn betrayed the group soon after, and the two have had issues ever since. At times they've come close to bonding, but in the end, Jey has always chosen his family instead.

While Jimmy, Solo, Owens, and Riddle all have their own stories to tell, arguably the biggest story of the match comes from Jey and Sami. Zayn has repeatedly promised to beat Jey until he realizes The Bloodline is crumbling. He may live up to that promise and pin Main Event Jey Uso at WWE Backlash.

#3. Kevin Owens may turn on Sami Zayn and cost their team the win

Jey Uso reminding Sami Zayn that Kevin Owens will betray him again after #WrestleMania. The worst thing is that he is right.

Just as Sami Zayn and Jey Uso have a complicated history, so do Kevin Owens and Zayn. Their time together dates back decades, long before either one was signed to WWE. The two came up together through the Indies and in the Ring of Honor.

A recurring theme throughout their time on the indies, NXT, and on WWE's main roster was Kevin Owens eventually betraying his best friend. He's done it time and time again. It has become so common that even other wrestlers are predicting it'll happen again.

In fact, Jey Uso suggested Owens may turn on Zayn before WrestleMania. While his timeframe is incorrect, he may still prove to be right come Backlash. Kevin may attack Sami and leave him to be pinned by the twins and their younger brother.

#2. Matt Riddle may pin Solo Sikoa and finally get his revenge

As noted, Solo Sikoa has been a dominant force in WWE. He's helped secure Roman Reigns' spot as the top star in the company, helped The Usos keep their titles for months longer than they otherwise could have, and has been mostly undefeated.

In addition to all of that, Solo is also ruthless. He has attacked and injured wrestlers on WWE's roster, with the most notable example being Matt Riddle. The Street Champion took The Original Bro out last year, and he was absent for months.

Since returning to television, Matt has been targeting The Bloodline, but he's thus far been unable to truly one-up them. If he can not only help his team win at Backlash but become the second man to pin Solo Sikoa, it may be the sweet revenge Riddle has been seeking. The former RAW Tag Team Champion pinning Sikoa would be a game-changer.

#1. Roman Reigns could show up and help The Bloodline win

Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He's closing in on 1,000 days as the Universal Champion and is seemingly not set to appear at Backlash. Of course, that could be exactly what he wants everybody to think.

The Tribal Chief could show up at Backlash and make sure The Bloodline stands tall. A drive-by Superman Punch or Spear could ensure his team wins, all while sending a message to anybody who dares to oppose him.

Given his history with Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens, the move would be logical. If nothing else, it could show unity among The Bloodline, something that's been lacking for a while.

