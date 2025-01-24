Major Bloodline member to make final appearance on WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week? Possibility explored

The Bloodline story continues to entertain the WWE Universe with major twists and turns now and then. Solo Sikoa lost the Tribal Combat against Roman Reigns on WWE RAW's debut on Netflix, which has been the talk of the town lately.

To add some more twists to the story, there is speculation that Sikoa could make his final appearance on Friday Night SmackDown this week and eventually move to the red brand. Since his loss on RAW, there has been much speculation of Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga betraying their former Tribal Chief.

Last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured the return of Solo Sikoa for the first time following his loss against Roman Reigns. During his appearance, he didn't utter a word. He just dropped the microphone and left through the crowd. An interesting thing to note is that he took off his red jacket before leaving, teasing a major change in the future.

Solo Sikoa could move to the red brand to leave the ghosts from his past behind and seize new opportunities. This could lead to a few title wins before The Bloodline leader gets back in the squared circle with his cousin Roman Reigns.

If a move to the red brand is confirmed, Sikoa must be accompanied by Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, solidifying their place as one of the most dominant factions on the roster. This could eventually lead to a feud between all three men.

(Please Note: Keep in mind that this is only speculative and should not be taken as fact)

WWE is planning a major change for The Bloodline

With a new story beginning to unfold for The Bloodline, WWE is reportedly planning a major change for the faction. According to recent reports from WrestleVotes, the Stamford-based company is seemingly set to change the faction's name. The report adds that the group will no longer be called 'The Bloodline.'

However, there is no update on the faction yet. The upcoming episode of SmackDown might also clear the status of the new name. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for Solo Sikoa and his faction next.

