Major Career vs. Career match to be set up for SummerSlam? - 4 ways Cody Rhodes can respond to Brock Lesnar's attack on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar's rivalry has been a near-constant presence in WWE since the night after WrestleMania. When The American Nightmare attempted to get a rematch against Roman Reigns, Brock showed up as Rhodes' surprise partner, only to viciously assault him.

The two stars have been waging war against each other ever since. They've had two matches, and both picked up a win, albeit with controversy. Cody pinned Brock in their first bout, but it was arguably a fluke. Then Lesnar defeated Rhodes by referee stoppage when Cody went in with an injured arm in their second match.

Beyond just the two official matches, they have been brawling whenever they see each other. This includes on Monday Night RAW last week when Lesnar blindsided Cody and viciously assaulted The American Nightmare in front of his hometown crowd.

Cody is set to respond to The Beast's attack on the upcoming episode of RAW. What will Rhodes say about the brutal attack? Could their SummerSlam bout be off due to injury? Could a serious stipulation be added to the match?

Below are four ways Cody Rhodes can respond to Brock Lesnar's attack on WWE RAW.

#4. Cody Rhodes could reveal that he's injured and can't compete at WWE SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar's attack on Cody Rhodes last week was brutal. The Beast was seemingly going to no-show at WWE Monday Night RAW, but instead, he lured Cody into a sneak attack and proceeded to beat The American Nightmare down with a steel chair.

From there, Lesnar hit the F-5 and even locked in the Kimura on two separate occasions. The move is notable, as it was the same one that broke Cody Rhodes' arm earlier this year. Unfortunately, there's a chance that it happened once again.

Cody may reveal that he suffered another injury when he addresses Brock on WWE RAW. This one may be so serious, in fact, that the company won't even clear him to compete. As a result, the big SummerSlam bout may not end up happening.

#3. The American Nightmare could challenge Lesnar to an Ambulance Match

The Ambulance Match is one of WWE's most exciting and intriguing stipulations, but it isn't for the faint of heart. It typically only pops up when a rivalry is so personal and serious that a wrestler will inevitably be sent to the emergency room after the bout ends.

The match is fairly simple. The bout is no countout and no disqualification. The only way to win is by beating the opponent so badly that you can throw them into the Ambulance and shut the door. It is essentially an even more dangerous version of the Casket Match.

Cody Rhodes has been the victim of too many brutal assaults from Brock. Likewise, The Beast has had his face messed up and mangled by Rhodes. An Ambulance Match could be the most fitting way to conclude their rivalry once and for all.

#2. Cody Rhodes could swear to make Brock Lesnar tap out

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes

Brock Lesnar's Kimura Lock is one of the most dangerous moves in pro wrestling. The Beast has used it successfully on numerous stars over the years. He once broke Triple H's arm with the move and even attacked Shawn Michaels with the same hold.

The Kimura Lock has been regularly used in the wars between Rhodes and Lesnar. While Cody never actually submits, he has lost thanks to the hold. That likely isn't enough for The Beast, though, and Cody knows it. Lesnar's mindset could be what Cody addresses on WWE RAW.

The American Nightmare may stand in front of the WWE Universe and acknowledge that Brock Lesnar wants to make Cody submit. He could then vow that not only will he not give up, but he will make The Beast tap out. It would be bold and brave. Could he live up to those words at SummerSlam?

#1. He could challenge The Beast to a Career vs. Career Match

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar on RAW

The American Nightmare and The Beast can't stop fighting. While it is reasonable to assume their scraps may end after their third fight, there may be no way to end their rivalry without one star leaving.

As a result, Cody Rhodes may challenge Brock Lesnar to a Career vs. Career Match. Whichever superstar ends up winning the bout will stand tall and move forward in their career, but the loser will retire.

WWE RAW has a lot of exciting stars. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are the reigning tag team champions. Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Liv Morgan rule the women's division. Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Gunther are all highlights.

The brand is strong, and WWE is, in general, the strongest it has been in decades. As a result, if a top star has to leave the company, the promotion will manage to survive.

One of the stars giving up their role in the titanic wrestling company may be the only way to truly finish their intense rivalry.