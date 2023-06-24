Major celebrity should appear at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 to set up SummerSlam showdown against Logan Paul

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is just a few days away, and Logan Paul returned this week to announce his entry into the Men's Ladder match for the briefcase. However, another celebrity may have his eyes set on The Maverick.

Logan last competed in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 39, where Pat McAfee also made a surprise return to defeat The Miz on night one of The Show of Shows. While the two sides have been two of the biggest names in the promotion, they haven't had a match against one another.

While some fans may expect Logan Paul to win the Men's Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank 2023, the company can realistically book a big-time surprise. Pat McAfee should make a comeback during the match to prevent the 28-year-old star from winning the briefcase.

Pat could explain that he doesn't like Logan stealing the full-time wrestlers' spotlight by entering the match, for which he didn't even qualify in the first place. SummerSlam will be in August, and the two sides should have an encounter at the event.

Pat McAfee also announced WWE Payback Premium Live Event in September, possibly hinting at his appearance at the show in his hometown. The two celebrities could have another match at the event to continue the rivalry. These are just speculations for now, and nothing is confirmed.

What if Logan Paul wins at WWE Money in the Bank 2023?

While many fans wouldn't love the heel Superstar to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, it is certainly possible. There are a few things that could happen.

The Maverick could pull off a major surprise by cashing in the briefcase on the same night on his former rival, Seth Rollins. He could deliver an upset by becoming the champion and later rekindling his rivalry with The Visionary.

Ricochet also shared on Twitter that he wouldn't let Logan Paul win the Men's Ladder match. The two sides could have a rivalry moving forward if the unexpected happens. As noted above, a program with Pat McAfee could also be in the works following WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

