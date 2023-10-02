Major championship rematch, Judgment Day dominance - 4 reasons why Dominik Mysterio should remain on WWE NXT following his title loss

WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 aired just over 24 hours ago, but fans are still talking about the big event. The two main events have been widely considered to be match-of-the-year contenders. Other bouts on the show also delivered, albeit in their own ways.

Perhaps the most notable bout beyond the double main event saw Dominik Mysterio defend the North American Championship against Trick Williams. The bout replaced a previously advertised match of Dirty Dom vs. Mustafa Ali, with the latter being released from the company just over a week ago.

Their No Mercy bout was a competitive one, and guest referee Dragon Lee called it down the middle to the best of his ability. In the end, however, Dirty Dom lost the match and the North American Championship. Now, some are wondering what his next move will be.

While many are expecting Dom to remain part of Monday Night RAW exclusively moving forward, it could be argued that he should remain on NXT. This article will look at a few reasons why he should remain on the white & gold brand, too.

Below are four reasons why Dominik Mysterio should remain on WWE NXT following his title loss.

#4. He needs to have his rematch with Trick Williams

Perhaps the most obvious reason why Dominik Mysterio needs to remain on WWE NXT for a while longer comes down to unfinished business. His time on the brand was constantly plagued by controversy, and his championship loss was no different.

Technically, Trick Williams didn't attempt to cheat, nor did special guest referee Dragon Lee intentionally show bias. Still, due to a referee bump, Dirty Dom tried to introduce his title to Trick's face. Instead, Dom ended up eating a knee. The knee struck the belt, which then struck Mysterio's face.

WWE needs to keep Dom on NXT, as he has a justified reason for wanting a rematch for the North American Championship. Whether he can defeat Trick in a rematch remains to be seen, but getting revenge on Williams and Lee should be a priority of the Judgment Day member.

#3. Dominik Mysterio still needs to get his reps in

Dominik Mysterio

Another reason why Dominik Mysterio should remain on WWE NXT comes down to his own growth as a performer. The young Mysterio needs to continue to get his reps in as often as possible.

While Dirty Dom is a massive success in World Wrestling Entertainment, he is still only 26 years old. His first match was back in the height of the pandemic in 2020, meaning he's only been wrestling for around three years. Almost half of that time was in front of screens and empty arenas.

His growth this year has been incredibly impressive, but he still has a long way to go, as any performer generally does. Given WWE had him skip NXT originally, having him on the brand helps his development considerably. He can still remain on RAW and live events, of course, giving him a true crash course in wrestling.

#2. Dirty Dom is a proven ratings draw for NXT

Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee

Dirty Dominik Mysterio being part of WWE NXT doesn't just benefit him, however. His move to the white & gold brand has proven to be extremely beneficial to NXT and World Wrestling Entertainment as a whole for a number of reasons.

First and foremost, Dom is a star. When he's interacting with Dragon Lee, Wes Lee, Lyra Valkyria, and Ilja Dragunov, he only helps make them feel like bigger stars. Plus, he draws eyeballs to the talent and to the brand as a whole.

Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Becky Lynch have been major difference makers on NXT this year. Given that WWE is negotiating television rights for the brand, the better the show does, the better chance of a high-dollar deal being worked out. Dirty Dom is actually essential in that regard.

#1. The Judgment Day needs to keep their grip on all three brands in WWE

The current story taking over WWE is The Judgment Day's domination. Until Saturday, they had a stranglehold on titles across all three of the company's brands. As a result, the stable has been able to appear on all three shows.

Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion on Monday Night RAW. Damian Priest and Finn Balor are the reigning Unified WWE Tag Team Champions, which allow them to compete on both RAW and SmackDown. Of course, Dirty Dom was the NXT North American Champion.

Unless the company plans to pivot away from their dominance, Dom holding a title on NXT is essential to keep their story moving. As a result, not only should he remain on the brand, but Mysterio should stay in the title picture.