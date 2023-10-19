Major confrontation with Jade Cargill, revenge on top faction - 4 things Bianca Belair must do when she returns to WWE

Bianca Belair is one of the greatest WWE stars going today. She is a multi-time women's champion, holding gold while on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown over the past several years.

The EST has been away from television recently, however. She was attacked backstage by Damage CTRL. The assault allowed her to take some time off. Thankfully, fans eagerly awaiting the return of Belair may not have to wait for much longer. Reports claim that she is on her way back to Friday Night SmackDown. Her return could come as soon as tomorrow.

If Belair is returning to World Wrestling Entertainment programming soon, there are several exciting things she needs to do. This article will look at key things Bianca needs to do upon her return to SmackDown.

#4. She must seek out revenge on Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL is the most dominant female faction in WWE history. The group features Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai, who all have held gold. Dakota and IYO have won the tag team titles together twice since the group formed last year.

However, Belair and Damage CTRL have been at odds from the beginning. Bayley, who already disliked Bianca, debuted the faction with a stare-down with the former WWE Women's Champion. They've been at each other's throats off and on ever since.

Given that IYO, Dakota, and especially Bayley put The EST on the injured list, it would make sense for the stable to be Bianca's first target. If she can come in and take care of them, especially Bayley, it'll give the former RAW Women's Champion a lot of much-needed momentum.

#3. Bianca Belair needs to have a face-to-face confrontation with Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill is WWE's next big superstar. That's certainly the message both she and the World Wrestling Entertainment staff were to present. Every time she appears on television, it is a monumental deal.

The former AEW star has had notable stare-downs with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch since arriving on the scene. She has also interacted with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Adam Pearce.

If Bianca Belair returns to WWE SmackDown this week, the pair could meet face-to-face for the first time. This, of course, would likely be a teaser for what's to come. Still, it would be memorable for fans.

#2. She needs to chase the WWE Women's Championship

As noted, Bianca Belair and Damage CTRL have been at each other's throats for a long time. Bayley spent months trying to win the RAW Women's Championship from Belair throughout the latter half of 2022. Interestingly, IYO SKY managed to dethrone The EST successfully.

Instead of the RAW Women's Championship, Bianca had to defend her newly captured WWE Women's Championship in an impromptu bout at SummerSlam. IYO cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase and made short work of a tired and battered champion.

Putting aside the issues between Damage CTRL and Belair, Bianca is a competitor first and foremost. She'll want to capture the WWE Women's Championship. The only question is if she'll be challenging IYO for the belt or if she'll be challenging Charlotte Flair.

#1. The EST must attempt to win the Women's Tag Team Titles

While Bianca Belair could challenge Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship pending the outcome of the upcoming SmackDown bout, their paths could cross in another way. The two could form a full-time tag team.

Before Bianca's injury, the pair teamed up a few times on WWE SmackDown. In fact, they even defeated the Women's Tag Team Champions at the time. While both have been more focused on singles success, it wouldn't be a bad idea for them to divert their attention, even if temporarily.

The EST has never won the Women's Tag Team Titles. Charlotte has some experience in the division, but she hasn't spent too much time in a tag team. The two doing something different could be fun and prove to be successful. Who knows, they may have a lot of chemistry.

