Major Dominik Mysterio title defense to take place, new compilation - 8 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE Network and Peacock subscribers have been experiencing very little new content for the past several weeks, but that has changed in recent days. In fact, this entire week has been loaded with new programming.

A new episode of RAW Talk streamed Monday Night, but the more interesting uploads were ten episodes of WWF Championship Wrestling. They were originally from 1980 and 1981. Tuesday then saw a recent episode of NXT added on-demand.

From there, Wednesday featured two new videos added on-demand. One upload was an episode of RAW from June, while the other was a new edition of The Bump with Titus O'Neil featured as the in-studio guest. Lastly, a new episode of This Week In WWE was added on Thursday.

This weekend will continue the trend of more content than usual arriving. In total, eight new full-length videos will air, including a big-time Premium Live Event. What's set to arrive on-demand?

Below are eight shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#8. The SmackDown LowDown will be made available

The SmackDown LowDown will be back with a brand new episode this weekend. The show will stream on Saturday, July 29th, beginning at 10 AM EST. Matt Camp and Megan Morant will break down the action from Friday Night SmackDown with select interviews spliced into the broadcast.

Last week's episode of the show featured a handful of interviews which can be seen in the video above.

The entire active lineup of the Latino World Order was first interviewed. Bayley and IYO SKY were briefly spoken to afterward. Lastly, The O.C. addressed Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

#7. WWE Main Event & #6. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will be added on-demand

LA Knight on SmackDown

Two shows that recently aired elsewhere will be added to the WWE Network and Peacock archives. Several programs are first-run on other platforms, including cable and streaming, but they all typically find their way to the streaming services.

WWE Main Event from July 13th, 2023, will be added to the archives on Saturday, July 29th. The program featured the recently drafted Indi Hartwell battle Dana Brooke. Additionally, the underrated Xia Li took on Natalya.

Friday Night SmackDown from June 30th, 2023, will be added on-demand on Sunday, July 30th. SmackDown from June featured Damage CTRL shockingly cutting somebody's hair and more of the drama between the members of The Bloodline.

#5. wXw Wrestling will offer new content

A new wXw Wrestling show is set to stream on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The program is titled wXw We Love Wrestling 47 - Live In Frankfurt and took place on July 8th of this year. It will become available on-demand on Saturday, July 29th, around noon.

The German promotion's show was headlined by an I Quit Tag Team Match featuring wXw Wrestling regulars, including former WWE NXT UK star Teoman. Tristian Archer, Baby Allison, and other beloved wXw stars also appear on the show.

#4. NXT The Great American Bash 2023 & #3. NXT The Great American Bash Kickoff

This weekend, the big hook on WWE Network & Peacock is the newest Premium Live Event NXT, The Great American Bash 2023. The big-time special is set to begin streaming at 8 PM EST on Sunday, July 30th. The show will air live from Texas with a one-hour Kickoff Show beginning at 7 PM EST.

Seven exciting bouts have been confirmed for the show, with one announced for the Kickoff program.

The main event will see Carmelo Hayes defend the NXT Championship against Ilja Dragunov. RAW's Dominik Mysterio will be in action against Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee. Plus, Tiffany Stratton will defend her gold in a Submission Match.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Ivy Nile vs. Karmen Petrovic

NXT Level Up will stream on WWE Network and Peacock at 10 PM EST on Friday, July 28th. The show will be available immediately following SmackDown on FOX, however, it won't be available on-demand for Peacock subscribers after initially streaming. This is due to contractual obligations with Hulu.

Three big bouts have been announced for the last NXT program before The Great American Bash. The main event will see Duke Hudson battle the annoying Luca Crusifino. Ikemen Jiro, who recently returned to action, will take on Damon Kemp. Lastly, the near-undefeated Ivy Nile will battle newcomer Karmen Petrovic.

#1. A new compilation will be added to the archives

Ric Flair is a staple at The Great American Bash

The Best of WWE will return with a new episode this weekend. The program is titled The Best of WWE: Great American Bash. While not much has been announced about the program yet, it will likely cover the best moments from the event's history.

The Great American Bash goes back decades. It first started in Jim Crockett Promotions and then later WCW. WWE briefly revived the event in the 2000s before it became a yearly NXT special. This year will see it become a Premium Live Event once again.

As for the special, it was initially promoted to arrive on Wednesday but never did. Now it is being promoted for Friday at 10 AM EST, but it does not appear on the schedule, so it may only be available on-demand and not on the linear channel.

